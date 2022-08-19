Read full article on original website
Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
TikTok Account Predicts What Last Day on Earth Will Look Like Using Grim AI-Generated Photos
A mind-blowing new TikTok account claims to predict what the end of the world will look like. Using AI technology, @robotoverloards shows off a series of frightening images in one video that claims to reveal what doomsday will look like according to the "last selfie ever taken." From the hollow...
geekwire.com
We Robot 2022
We Robot is an interdisciplinary conference that brings together leading scholars and practitioners to discuss legal and policy questions relating to robots. Since its inception in 2012, the conference has fostered dynamic conversations regarding robot theory, design, and development.
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls
Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!. Home internet is a wonderful thing, connecting people around the world to limitless information from the comfort of their couch. That is, when it works. If you live somewhere with a shoddy connection, bad providers, or even just thick walls you can run into problems from either your ISP or just your Wi-Fi, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).
Researchers allegedly create a new 'controllable, reversible' gene-editing method in China
Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have allegedly developed a new "controllable, reversible and safer" gene-editing approach using CRISPR technology. The system, named Cas13d-N2V8, showed a significant reduction in the number of off-target genes and no detectable collateral damage in cell lines and somatic cells, which indicated its future potential, according to a report published in South China Morning Post newspaper on Wednesday.
Carscoops
Ignore The Amazon Reviews, All Dashcams Are Virtually The Same
In addition to providing us with some funny, scary, and downright bemusing content, dashcams have become a popular way to protect one’s vehicle and determine fault in an accident. Depending on where you live, a car-mounted recorder can even reduce your insurance premium. But when it comes to purchasing...
Can I Buy Amazon’s Always Home Cam, the Flying Indoor Security Camera?
Fixed cameras and sensors can only go so far in minding your property. In fact, they can’t go anywhere at all, being screwed into the wall. That’s where the flying Ring Always Home Cam from Amazon Prime comes in. But in order to get one, you have to have something unusual from a retailer that will generally sell just about anything to anybody: an invitation.
Revolutionary New Tech Could Change Wi-Fi Forever
A solid internet connection is pretty much a must for anyone into online gaming. Unless you enjoy being thwarted by stuttering and lag mid-match, of course. While there’s always the option to use an Ethernet connection for that buttery smooth gameplay, many people still rely on a wireless connection for gaming, which can be great or horrendous depending on your provider, router, and where you live.
The iPhone 14 Pro could be the start of a disappointing trend
Leaks and rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be extremely exciting handsets, but that the standard iPhone 14 could be underwhelming, not just because it’s likely lumbered with a dated design, but because it might not even get a new chipset. This might...
yankodesign.com
Xiaomi’s CyberOne robot is here to take us into the future, beating Tesla’s humanoid
One of my favorite TV shows is Battlestar Galactica. The major storyline in this series is the uprising of the cylons or a race of humanoid robots. Back in the 80s when the original one first came out and even in the early 2000s when the revival arrived, the idea of robots overthrowing humans was nightmarish but still far away. But if you read the news now with well, smarter, artificial intelligence and companies keep trying to create robots, it doesn’t seem to be so far away.
AI-generated art illustrates another problem with technology
It all started with the headline over an entry in Charlie Warzel’s Galaxy Brain newsletter in the Atlantic: “Where Does Alex Jones Go From Here?” This is an interesting question because Jones is an internet troll so extreme that he makes Donald Trump look like Spinoza. For many years, he has parlayed a radio talkshow and a website into a comfortable multimillion-dollar business peddling nonsense, conspiracy theories, falsehoods and weird merchandise to a huge tribe of adherents. And until 4 August he had got away with it. On that day, though, he lost an epic defamation case brought against him by parents of children who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre – a tragedy that he had consistently ridiculed as a staged hoax; a Texas jury decided that he should pay nearly $50m in damages for publishing this sadistic nonsense.
The Verge
The PlayStation 5 is almost easy to buy
Throughout the pandemic, it has brought me extreme joy to pen articles celebrating that hard-to-find tech is getting easier to buy at retail cost. First, it was the Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch OLED, then the Series X, and almost all Nvidia and AMD GPUs followed a few months after. We’re getting very close to being able to say that the PS5 will soon join the club.
