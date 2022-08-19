ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Osage County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in a crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/19/22, 2:05 p.m.: The deputy has been identified as William Hargraves.

UPDATE, 8/19/22: OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart confirmed that an Osage County deputy has died in the crash.

Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.

It is unknown how many people died in the accident, or what caused it.

