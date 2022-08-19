ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a fashion expert – there’s an item I see party guests wearing all the time & it’s a big faux pas

By Yasmin Harisha
 4 days ago
WHETHER it’s dressing up for the races, heading to a wedding or getting ready for a party - no one wants to make the mistake of looking cheap.

It’s the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Year, so what better time to channel Regal vibes and dress like a royal.

Racing stylist has revealed the do's and don'ts to day time glam Credit: Supplied

And with summer in full swing, there are parties galore which means you’ll want to make sure what you’re wearing is in tip top shape - without having to break the budget either.

But there are some classic mistakes people make - which can ultimately end up leaving your outfit looking cheap.

Race meetings such as the Cazoo St. Leger Festival lends itself perfectly to high fashion and the most elegant and formal of attire - but you don’t have to break the budget either.

It's not just the races too, with day time festivals like Pub In The Park, it makes it the perfect opportunity to get dressed up.

So don’t worry, ITV Racing stylist Sarah Kate Bryne is here to tell you the do’s and don’ts when it comes to day time glam.

DOWNSIZE THE HAT

Her majesty’s choice of headwear is quite deliberate and there’s a lot to be said for adopting her stance.

According to one of the Queen’s favourite milliners, Rachel Trevor-Morgan “The Queen doesn’t want to have hat brims that are too big as she’s got to get in and out of cars and she wants people to see her”.

So whether you arrive at this year's meeting by plane, train or automobile make sure your hat choice makes you stand out from the crowd to be seen by all.

But don’t go mad with flamboyant oversized designs.

TRY A HEADBAND

Recently both the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice have both showcased an array of elegant headbands and headpieces that move away from traditional millinery.

These pieces are young, fresh and modern and their styles makes them so versatile for re-wearing for weddings and other race-days so are a solid wardrobe investment.

Sarah says to not go too flamboyant with your choice of hat Credit: Rex

HAVE A WET WEATHER BACK UP

Both The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge clearly adhere to the same rule as I do when settling on their look for the day – check the weather!

Looking through the archives both women have donned summary confections and floaty frocks as much as they have buttoned up in warmer wool weights and coats.

The famous British weather can be hit or miss come September so do have a back-up colder weather option or elegant umbrella in reserve.

GO FOR A BOLD COLOUR

Sarah says to opt for bold colours Credit: PA

For me a block colour in a wonderful, bright jewel or pastel tone is such a great starting point when planning an outfit.

Royals often opt for blue! It makes choosing the perfect accessories easier as solid colours tend to be more versatile.

ADD A BROOCH

And finally, one of my favourite final flourishes (and one the Queen is known to often add to her outfits) is a thoughtful brooch.

For us mere mortals, we might not have a diamond cluster to pin to our lapel but a stunning piece of vintage costume jewellery will add a little sparkle to your look not to mention upping your sustainable fashion credentials!

You can even craft a special brooch yourself with many kits now available to buy online, ensuring you can create your own little bit of Royal flair.

Vintage and borrowed clothing can be a wonderful way to achieve a fresh and modern look, if you pair them up to compliment each other.

Feel like you haven’t had the chance to dress up this summer? There’s still time.

Racegoers, jockeys and the best of the turfs’ horses will descend on Town Moor for The Cazoo St. Leger Festival from 7 – 10 September.

Or to Get tickets to Pub in the Park - click here

Tracey Folly

Man pockets the cash tip another diner left for their server, saying she 'overpaid'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworkers and I went to dinner after work one night. One of my dinner companions was a close friend, in addition to being a coworker. One of my other dinner companions was a young man I didn't particularly like, but he was dating my close friend besides being a coworker.
