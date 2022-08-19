ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

LPBW’s Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Enjoy Date Night After Moving Into New Home

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhAv2_0hNoV2yz00
Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Getting settled. Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff had a date night just one day after they moved into their new home.

Audrey, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 18, to share that she and Jeremy, 32, were having a date night despite the chaos of moving. “Squeezing in a date night (we missed last week in the packing craziness) so we are one week behind now,” she wrote, referencing their plan to go on at least one date a week for the entire year.

While posing in a full-length mirror, the former TLC star showed off her outfit of a white tank top and denim skirt.

The following slide showed the couple posing for a selfie while out to dinner. Audrey concluded the Instagram Stories slides by sharing a selfie of her and Jeremy from when they arrived home after the date. “And a walk through our empty house,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OL3cY_0hNoV2yz00
Shutterstock

The couple – who share kids Ember, Bode and Radleyofficially moved into their new house on Wednesday, August 17. On moving day, Audrey kept her fans up to date by sharing videos of the moving trucks and giving glimpses of the fixer upper house.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” the mother of three shared about their $1.5 million purchase via Instagram on June 12, days after In Touch first reported the news. “We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard Yup, that’s our trestle.”

“If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives. It’s where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s where he asked me to marry him, it’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it’s within walking distance of my parent’s property,” the Oregon native continued.

Purchasing the home allows Audrey and Jeremy to forge their “own path” after their dream of owning Jeremy’s family farm fell through.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” the former reality star shared via her Instagram Story on June 1. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were,” Audrey recalled. Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, ultimately decided to put 16 acres of Roloff Farm up for sale in July.

Comments / 1

Related
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ as a Working Mom of 3

Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

Little People, Big World’s Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Move Into New Farmhouse: See Photos From Inside

Big dreams. Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff made the big move into their fixer-upper farmhouse and the home is already stunning. “Got one almost empty truck,” Audrey, 31, said via her Instagram Story while giving fans a glimpse into moving day on Wednesday, August 17. “On the other side,” the text over the video clip read as they arrived at their new home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
realitytitbit.com

Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022?

Little People, Big World fans may be wondering if brother Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022. The questions surrounding whether the twins are on speaking terms come after there has been a very public rift in the Roloff family in recent years. A portion of the Roloff Farm was...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Baby No. 4? ‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Zach Roloff Reveal If They Want More Kids After Josiah

Baby No. 4? Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff revealed if they plan to have more kids after welcoming their third child, son Josiah. “We’re still probably done after this,” Zach, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 2. However, Tori, 31, admitted “it’s getting harder” to say they’re “done” having kids because they’ve been loving their baby boy’s newborn stage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Roloff
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Breaking Dress Code! Every Time Katey Duggar Said Goodbye to Skirts and Hello to Pants: See Photos

Fashion forward! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) has seemingly said goodbye to her long skirts and started wearing more jeans, shorts and pants. “My two favorite things in life!” Katey’s husband, Jedidiah Duggar, captioned a sweet photo of his wife smiling while holding their baby boy. In the photo, which was shared to their joint Instagram account on August 2, Katey is seen wearing a pink T-shirt that read, “It’s the little things in life,” with a pair of dark denim pants, while their son’s onesie read, “Little things.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#Moving Day#Lpbw#Tlc
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Bilal Hazziez Is Living Large! See His Impressive Home: Photos

Living large! 90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez has created a nice life for himself as a real estate investor and owns the impressive property to prove it. “Being detail orientated has for sure helped me with some of the successes that I have had,” the Kansas City, Missouri, native opened up on the season 9 premiere in April 2022. “I’m extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve the American dream.”
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy