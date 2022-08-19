LPBW’s Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Enjoy Date Night After Moving Into New Home

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Getting settled. Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff had a date night just one day after they moved into their new home.

Audrey, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 18, to share that she and Jeremy, 32, were having a date night despite the chaos of moving. “Squeezing in a date night (we missed last week in the packing craziness) so we are one week behind now,” she wrote, referencing their plan to go on at least one date a week for the entire year.

While posing in a full-length mirror, the former TLC star showed off her outfit of a white tank top and denim skirt.

The following slide showed the couple posing for a selfie while out to dinner. Audrey concluded the Instagram Stories slides by sharing a selfie of her and Jeremy from when they arrived home after the date. “And a walk through our empty house,” she wrote.

The couple – who share kids Ember, Bode and Radley – officially moved into their new house on Wednesday, August 17. On moving day, Audrey kept her fans up to date by sharing videos of the moving trucks and giving glimpses of the fixer upper house.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” the mother of three shared about their $1.5 million purchase via Instagram on June 12, days after In Touch first reported the news. “We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard Yup, that’s our trestle.”

“If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives. It’s where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s where he asked me to marry him, it’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it’s within walking distance of my parent’s property,” the Oregon native continued.

Purchasing the home allows Audrey and Jeremy to forge their “own path” after their dream of owning Jeremy’s family farm fell through.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” the former reality star shared via her Instagram Story on June 1. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were,” Audrey recalled. Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, ultimately decided to put 16 acres of Roloff Farm up for sale in July.