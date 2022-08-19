ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Aerobic vs anaerobic exercise

By Lily Canter
LiveScience
LiveScience
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Une6_0hNoKwvP00
(Image credit: Getty)

Having a basic understanding of aerobic vs anaerobic exercise is a great starting point if you want to get fit, lose weight or improve your sporting performance. Both forms of activity can be incorporated into a workout, whether it's using the best exercise bikes (opens in new tab), hitting the gym or playing a team sport.

Typically, aerobic exercise is classed as a cardio activity that lasts longer than two minutes and includes sports like running and cycling. Anaerobic exercise is usually classed as short, intense bursts of movement (think sprinting and jumping.)

However, some researchers have argued that these classifications are unhelpful and reductive. We spoke to Alan Ruddock, lecturer of the physiology of sport and exercise at Sheffield Hallam University, to find out more.

What is aerobic and anaerobic exercise?

Put simply, aerobic means ‘with oxygen’ and it refers to the body producing energy with the use of air. Anaerobic means ‘without oxygen’ and it refers to the body producing energy without the use of air.

When you’re doing aerobic exercise, you’re relying on oxygen as your main energy source. During more intense periods of anaerobic exercise, your body needs to get energy quickly so it relies on stored glucose instead.

However, we actually use both energy systems for most forms of exercise – so you can’t really class certain activities as purely aerobic or anaerobic.

"The way we assess aerobic exercise is through a facemask on an athlete running on a treadmill or a bicycle,” says Ruddock. “We assess their oxygen uptake and we can use that information to determine aerobic contribution to a particular task.”

Ruddock explains that during these tests, the team never finds exclusive dominance of aerobic or anaerobic energy contributions – there’s only ever a predominance.

Ruddock is an accredited sport and exercise scientist and a fellow of the British Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences. Currently the laboratory director for the Sport and Physical Activity Research Centre in Sheffield (UK), he has provided physiological support for Olympians, Paralympians, World, Commonwealth, European and British champions in a range of sports and has co-authored over 25 scientific manuscripts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtEbM_0hNoKwvP00
(Image credit: Getty)

To back this up, a study published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport (opens in new tab) found that a 100 metre sprint was powered by 21% aerobic energy for men and 25% for women. So although a sprint is predominantly an anaerobic activity, a good portion of the energy during the exercise can still come from the aerobic system.

As such, Ruddock says it is important not to use the terms aerobic and anaerobic exclusively and to understand that all exercises use both energy systems.

Some sports scientists have even called for the terms aerobic and anaerobic to be replaced due to their misuse.

In an article in Sports Medicine (opens in new tab) sports scientists Karim Chamari and Johnny Padulo suggest researchers and practitioners should use the terms explosive efforts, high intensity efforts and endurance intensive efforts instead.

What is predominantly aerobic or anaerobic exercise?

Whether an exercise is predominantly aerobic or anaerobic depends on its intensity and duration. As a general rule of thumb, the longer the duration of an exercise, the stronger the aerobic predominance. This is partly down to the fact that the intensity of an exercise will drop off as you perform it for longer.

There are other ways to separate out the two types of exercise. Predominantly aerobic exercise is something with an intensity of 75% maximum heart rate and it is something a person can continue for a long time. Examples include long distance running or playing team sport. Explosive activities like weight training or sprinting are predominantly anaerobic. Meanwhile high intensity interval training is in the middle ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNz8m_0hNoKwvP00
(Image credit: Getty)

If you are focusing on anaerobic predominant activities (explosive, intense movements) make sure to incorporate long enough recovery periods between sessions.

"If you repeat a mostly anaerobic exercise – like a six to 10 second sprint – by the tenth repetition there is a reduction in the amount of anaerobic energy and the aerobic system kicks in. If there is only a short recovery time it becomes fairly aerobic by the end," says Ruddock.

This is supported by research in the Journal of Physiology (opens in new tab) which showed power output was mostly derived from the aerobic energy system on the tenth repetition of a six second sprint when athletes only had a 30 second recovery time.

What are the benefits of aerobic and anaerobic exercise?

For general fitness, aerobic and anaerobic are both important for different reasons.

Aerobic exercise is important for cardiovascular health, because it keeps the heart and blood vessels healthy and reduces the risk of heart-related illnesses. If you want to reduce weight or get fitter then your body will require more aerobic-heavy exercise, but this needs to be supported with predominantly anaerobic strength training in order to prevent injury.

By comparison, anaerobic exercise is important for strength, coordination and maintaining muscle mass. The American Heart Association recommends strength training at least twice a week to help protect the body from injury and to maintain mobility in older age.

Anaerobic activity will also help with metabolic health which means the body is able to respond to food in a beneficial way reducing the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

This article is not meant to offer medical advice and readers should consult their doctor or healthcare professional before adopting any diet or exercise regime.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Does swimming build muscle?

If you’re wondering: does swimming build muscle, then the short answer is yes, but you may need to include other types of training if you’re looking to get ‘ripped’. Swimming is essentially a type of resistance training, with the water providing ‘resistance’ as you try to propel yourself forwards. As with all resistance exercises, repeatedly doing this will eventually lead to positive muscular adaptations (read: you’ll get stronger.) But if you want to get bigger muscles, you might need to add in some greater forms of resistance.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Is there a 'best' exercise for weight loss?

You’d think there would be a clear cut answer when looking at the best exercise for weight loss. One exercise to rule them all; a one-way ticket to cutting calories and ending up with a slimmer you. But as with most things health and fitness based, it’s not that simple.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

What to eat before a workout

Unsure what to eat before a workout? There’s a real science to what passes your lips before training: typically, you’ll want to consume slow-release carbs for longer endurance sessions and you’ll need fast-release carbs for short, intense workouts. But what counts as a slow-release or fast-release carb?...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Ruddock
CNET

Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain

Low back pain is one of those ailments that can feel like a mystery. One day you can feel fine and the next you're totally sidelined from your normal life due to the pain. Besides seeing a doctor to get everything checked out, managing your weight and quitting smoking -- another thing that can really help ease back pain is exercise. And it turns out there is a key muscle group you should be focusing on for the best results: your core.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobic Exercise#Anaerobic Exercise#Sports Medicine#Fat People
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

LiveScience

89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy