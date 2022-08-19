Read full article on original website
Antibiotics Before Invasive Dental Work Helpful in High-Risk Patients
Prophylactic antibiotics, when given to high-risk patients before they have invasive dental procedures, are linked to a lower likelihood of infective endocarditis (IE) in the month thereafter, according to an observational study that looked at nearly 4,800 IE cases. For decades, antibiotic therapy was used to address the potential for...
More HF, Worse Long-term Outcomes in TAVI Patients Who Get Pacemakers
Some patients who require placement of a permanent pacemaker for conduction disturbances after TAVI have declines in heart function not seen after the procedure or in the early months thereafter, a systematic review and meta-analysis suggest. While many studies have assessed predictors of post-TAVI conduction abnormalities—and strategies to reduce the...
New USPSTF Statin Guidance: Familiar Advice, Some Holes to Fill
The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has updated its recommendations around the use of statins in the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease after reviewing the latest evidence supporting benefits and harms. Cardiologists working in this space will find that the new document is not much changed from the last USPSTF statin advice in 2016.
