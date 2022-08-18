Read full article on original website
After Four Months, No Arrests in Shooting Death of Aliza Spencer
Silence continues to surround the investigation into the April killing of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl who was shot while walking near her home. Aliza Spencer died after she was wounded near the intersection of Bigelow and Chamberlain streets on the East Side. Binghamton police said the shooting occurred shortly after...
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
Box Cutter and Bar Code Cases Clear Broome County Court
The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a Binghamton man is going to prison after pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery while a Johnson City man will be incarcerated after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny in two separate cases handled by the Broome County Courts the week of August 15.
Delaware County Man Charged Close to 3 Months After Fatal Crash
New York State Police say an East Meredith man is now facing vehicular homicide and other counts in connection with a May 26th crash on Route 23 in the Town of Davenport in Delaware County that left a woman dead. State Police say 39-year-old Adam Bright was arrested Wednesday, August...
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Binghamton, New York Market Reflects On A Year At New Location Following Fire
Many great things are happening in the Triple Cities. The many projects being built like the increased presence around Johnson City with Binghamton University. There's the new Pharmacy School and Nursing School, and two more buildings are currently under construction along Corliss Avenue. There's work being done at the Townsquare...
Binghamton’s Truth Pharm Trail of Truth Goes National
According to a press release on Monday, Binghamton's Truth Pharm is going national and partnering with other organizations for their annual "Trail of Truth" campaign to combat overdose deaths. According to the press release, over 70 organizations will come together to call for immediate access to treatment and the end...
Do Binghamton Residents Want to Win the Golden Snowball Again?
As a new resident of Binghamton, I'm already beginning to mentally prepare for everything a Binghamton winter brings. Including a chance for the city to reclaim the Golden Snowball award. But then a question occurred to me. Do Binghamton residents even want to win the Golden Snowball contest?. On the...
Broome County Announces Beach Bash at Nathaniel Cole Park
In a press conference on Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and the Broome County Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Department announced an end of the summer beach bash at Nathaniel Cole Park. The beach bash is on Saturday, August 27th starting at 2:00 pm. It will feature a variety...
Bainbridge, New York Is The Home Of An Iconic Childhood Arts And Crafts Staple
I live about a half hour away from Bainbridge and I travel to that area all the time. I've done it all: officiated basketball at the high school and played softball at the General Clinton Park. I've stopped into the Old Antique Center and eaten ice cream from Country Classics.
Greater Binghamton Airport Chief Views Merger as an “Opportunity”
The Broome County aviation commissioner believes the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines may potentially be good news for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Mark Heefner said while some people might look at the merger say "there's one less airline," he views the situation "as more of an opportunity." In...
NASCAR Driver at Watkins Glen Gives Drunk Fan a Safe Ride Home
Talk about the perfect designated driver. When you've had too many to get behind the wheel, who better to drive you home than someone who actually drives for a living? It happened before the big race at Watkins Glen. Denny Hamlin was in New York for NASCAR weekend at The...
Johnson City Giant Garage Sale Benefits Mom’s House
Lovers of a good garage sale have a chance to search for bargains in a big way while benefitting Mom’s House in Broome County. The 5th annual Riverside Income Taxes Garage Sale for Mom’s House is taking place August 18 through Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. under 10 tents at 189 to 193 Riverside Drive in Johnson City.
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away
A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
