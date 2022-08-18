ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County

Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton’s Truth Pharm Trail of Truth Goes National

According to a press release on Monday, Binghamton's Truth Pharm is going national and partnering with other organizations for their annual "Trail of Truth" campaign to combat overdose deaths. According to the press release, over 70 organizations will come together to call for immediate access to treatment and the end...
BINGHAMTON, NY
#Traffic Accident#Broome Da Reviewing#Wilson Medical Center#Investigat
The Whale 99.1 FM

Johnson City Giant Garage Sale Benefits Mom’s House

Lovers of a good garage sale have a chance to search for bargains in a big way while benefitting Mom’s House in Broome County. The 5th annual Riverside Income Taxes Garage Sale for Mom’s House is taking place August 18 through Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. under 10 tents at 189 to 193 Riverside Drive in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away

A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

