tampamagazines.com

2022 Tampa Bay Boating Guide

As one boat dealer put it succinctly, “Boating is going nuts!”. There are a lot of reasons. The Covid pandemic cooped everyone up, and a boat is arguably the best getaway to safely enjoy family and friends while escaping the stresses of land with fun (and adventures) on the water. The National Marine Manufacturers Association notes that sales are up for the second straight year, and boating remains the leading outdoor recreation for the U.S. in 2021.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is having a great new school year! With the weeks being filled back up with schoolwork, we know that the weekends are made for fun! We’ve got than taken care of for you with our list of picks for things to do in and around Tampa! There’s some fun stuff going on […]
State
Florida State
southfloridareporter.com

The Best Places to Live in Florida

Florida is a popular state among people who are looking for a relatively low cost of living, nice weather year-round and proximity to the beach. While it’s always been a place that people relocate to, especially when they retire, the COVID pandemic led more people who could work remotely to the Sunshine State.
stpetecatalyst.com

What’s down the tracks for Brightline

Rail operator Brightline, planning to eventually link Orlando and Tampa via its intercity trains, has made progress with its plans for expanding service in the state while facing some roadblocks. The South Florida-based company, which plans to have new stations throughout Central Florida, will now push back the completion of...
TAMPA, FL
Rhonda Shear
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
FLORIDA STATE
destinationtampabay.com

Gribbin and LaBudde Creating Laughs at the Palladium Theater

St. Pete’s Palladium Theater has been a local favorite in Tampa Bay since its doors opened in 1998. The Palladium continuously looks for local artists to feature and to create cultural programs for the community. The Palladium Theater hosts affordable concerts and events that showcase the performing arts, education and culture, and film programs in Tampa Bay. The Palladium’s newest producers include Tom Gribbin and Jon LaBudde, two locals who have been founding members of the community for the past 40 years.
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Florida

Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Which Florida Theme Parks have the Most Expensive Ticket Prices? How Do They Compare to Theme Parks World-Wide?

Douglas Whitaker GNU Free Documentation License via Wikimedia Commons,. If you've recently vacationed at the Florida theme parks or have researched the same, you likely already know they're expensive - especially with children. Some families may even make vacation decisions based on which are most expensive. Plus, the costs you'll spend aren't solely based on the price of a ticket. There are food, accommodations, parking, and other expenses which must be considered. Many people weigh expenses against the experience you'll have and hopefully remember for a very long time.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrippers.com

Kings Landing Florida: Kayaking Crystal Clear Emerald Cut

Looking to explore some of Florida’s most stunning landscapes? Then look no further than Kings Landing, Florida! This location should be at the TOP of your must see list. Visiting here would allow you to experience things such as kayaking Emerald Cut, which is a must do for anything involved in Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
ORLANDO, FL

