2022 Tampa Bay Boating Guide
As one boat dealer put it succinctly, “Boating is going nuts!”. There are a lot of reasons. The Covid pandemic cooped everyone up, and a boat is arguably the best getaway to safely enjoy family and friends while escaping the stresses of land with fun (and adventures) on the water. The National Marine Manufacturers Association notes that sales are up for the second straight year, and boating remains the leading outdoor recreation for the U.S. in 2021.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is having a great new school year! With the weeks being filled back up with schoolwork, we know that the weekends are made for fun! We’ve got than taken care of for you with our list of picks for things to do in and around Tampa! There’s some fun stuff going on […]
3 Tampa Bay area restaurants named to ‘most iconic’ in Florida list
Three Tampa Bay area restaurants have been named to a travel blog's "12 Most Iconic Restaurants in Florida" list.
Rain and storm chances increase Wednesday with front north of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The chances of rain and storms continue to increase in Central Florida. There is a 70% chance of scattered afternoon storms Wednesday. Some areas may see strong storm activity in the afternoon. The afternoon storm chance will continue to increase to 80% for Thursday and Friday.
The Best Places to Live in Florida
Florida is a popular state among people who are looking for a relatively low cost of living, nice weather year-round and proximity to the beach. While it’s always been a place that people relocate to, especially when they retire, the COVID pandemic led more people who could work remotely to the Sunshine State.
The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Data Analytics
Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's no shortage of lists analyzing the best places to live in Florida because there is arguably no shortage of people who want to live in Florida.
What’s down the tracks for Brightline
Rail operator Brightline, planning to eventually link Orlando and Tampa via its intercity trains, has made progress with its plans for expanding service in the state while facing some roadblocks. The South Florida-based company, which plans to have new stations throughout Central Florida, will now push back the completion of...
This Florida Destination Has Been Described as "Underrated and "One that Tourists Overlook."
Stephen B Calvert Clariosophic, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of the phrase "Florida beach," it's a fair bet that one of the popular beaches - like Miami Beach, Siesta Key, Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach, or Clearwater Beach - will come to mind, as these beaches are generally quite popular.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
Gribbin and LaBudde Creating Laughs at the Palladium Theater
St. Pete’s Palladium Theater has been a local favorite in Tampa Bay since its doors opened in 1998. The Palladium continuously looks for local artists to feature and to create cultural programs for the community. The Palladium Theater hosts affordable concerts and events that showcase the performing arts, education and culture, and film programs in Tampa Bay. The Palladium’s newest producers include Tom Gribbin and Jon LaBudde, two locals who have been founding members of the community for the past 40 years.
Three Great Steakhouses in Florida
Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Which Florida Theme Parks have the Most Expensive Ticket Prices? How Do They Compare to Theme Parks World-Wide?
Douglas Whitaker GNU Free Documentation License via Wikimedia Commons,. If you've recently vacationed at the Florida theme parks or have researched the same, you likely already know they're expensive - especially with children. Some families may even make vacation decisions based on which are most expensive. Plus, the costs you'll spend aren't solely based on the price of a ticket. There are food, accommodations, parking, and other expenses which must be considered. Many people weigh expenses against the experience you'll have and hopefully remember for a very long time.
Sarasota, Avon Park among top 10 US cities to move to in 2022, report says
Sarasota and Avon Park made it into a top 10 list of US cities to move to.
Kings Landing Florida: Kayaking Crystal Clear Emerald Cut
Looking to explore some of Florida’s most stunning landscapes? Then look no further than Kings Landing, Florida! This location should be at the TOP of your must see list. Visiting here would allow you to experience things such as kayaking Emerald Cut, which is a must do for anything involved in Central Florida.
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Buttigieg Visits Tampa Promoting Expansion Of City’s Port As Cargo Ships Logjam On Both Coasts
TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Tampa on Tuesday to promote a $12.6 million federal grant to Port Tampa Bay. According to Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay’s CEO and president, the funding will go toward the construction of Berth 301,
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
Florida Man Wanted To “Celebrate” His Birthday By Meeting A Child, He Met Detectives Instead
A Florida Man was arrested last week for traveling to and attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. He was met by detectives. According to police, Anthony Petty, 62, was ‘just trying to celebrate” his upcoming birthday by having sex with a child. Police
