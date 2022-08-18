Read full article on original website
After Four Months, No Arrests in Shooting Death of Aliza Spencer
Silence continues to surround the investigation into the April killing of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl who was shot while walking near her home. Aliza Spencer died after she was wounded near the intersection of Bigelow and Chamberlain streets on the East Side. Binghamton police said the shooting occurred shortly after...
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair
If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Box Cutter and Bar Code Cases Clear Broome County Court
The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a Binghamton man is going to prison after pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery while a Johnson City man will be incarcerated after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny in two separate cases handled by the Broome County Courts the week of August 15.
Delaware County Man Charged Close to 3 Months After Fatal Crash
New York State Police say an East Meredith man is now facing vehicular homicide and other counts in connection with a May 26th crash on Route 23 in the Town of Davenport in Delaware County that left a woman dead. State Police say 39-year-old Adam Bright was arrested Wednesday, August...
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Broome DMV Whitney Point Office Closed August 19
The Whitney Point satellite office of the Broome County Department of Motor Vehicles is going to be closed Friday, August 19. Any business with the DMV mobile office at the Northern Broome Senior Center will have to be completed by the close of business on August 18 or wait until next week.
Binghamton, New York Market Reflects On A Year At New Location Following Fire
Many great things are happening in the Triple Cities. The many projects being built like the increased presence around Johnson City with Binghamton University. There's the new Pharmacy School and Nursing School, and two more buildings are currently under construction along Corliss Avenue. There's work being done at the Townsquare...
Binghamton’s Truth Pharm Trail of Truth Goes National
According to a press release on Monday, Binghamton's Truth Pharm is going national and partnering with other organizations for their annual "Trail of Truth" campaign to combat overdose deaths. According to the press release, over 70 organizations will come together to call for immediate access to treatment and the end...
Guilford Man Leads Police on Three-County Chase
A Chenango County man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a three-county chase, dumping his motorcycle in a yard in Whitney Point and taking off, attempting to elude law enforcement officers on foot. Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting says the pursuit began on Monday in Smithville with deputies...
First Endicott, New York Police Department K9 Passes Away
It's such a sad moment when one of our pets passes away. Unfortunately, dogs, cats, and other pets don't live anywhere as long as we wish they could. I've experienced it more times than I can count, but as long as I'm able to care for a dog (or dogs in my case), I will continue to adopt.
Broome to Set Up Veterans Center at Former Bowling Alley Site
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
Bainbridge, New York Is The Home Of An Iconic Childhood Arts And Crafts Staple
I live about a half hour away from Bainbridge and I travel to that area all the time. I've done it all: officiated basketball at the high school and played softball at the General Clinton Park. I've stopped into the Old Antique Center and eaten ice cream from Country Classics.
Three Men Charged with Attempted Murder in West Corners Shooting
Authorities say three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in a residential neighborhood in the town of Union. According to New York State Police, each of the men taken into custody has been charged with second-degree attempted murder. They were arrested following an investigation...
Expect Increased Vestal Parkway Traffic as B.U. Students Return
Binghamton-area motorists can expect the annual increase in traffic on the Vestal Parkway, around restaurants and shopping hotspots starting August 18 as students return to Binghamton University. Authorities have reported for the past couple of weeks that some Binghamton University students have found their way back to Broome County, but...
Greater Binghamton Airport Chief Views Merger as an “Opportunity”
The Broome County aviation commissioner believes the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines may potentially be good news for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Mark Heefner said while some people might look at the merger say "there's one less airline," he views the situation "as more of an opportunity." In...
New Owner Hopes to Renovate Closed West Endicott Motel
A rundown motel across the street from En Joie Golf Club could resume operations under a plan being pursued by the owner of the town of Union property. Rakesh Shroff has proposed remodeling the old Red Carpet Inn at 749 West Main Street in West Endicott. Shorff is the principal...
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
