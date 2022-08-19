ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
legalsportsreport.com

SuperBook Heading To Maryland Sports Betting Through Orioles Partnership

Another Maryland professional sports team has announced a sports betting partner. The Baltimore Orioles recently announced a partnership with SuperBook. The deal includes an MD sports betting lounge at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. “The Orioles are thrilled to partner with SuperBook to enhance our gameday experience with...
BALTIMORE, MD
legalsportsreport.com

Massachusetts Sports Betting Launch Details Still Weeks Away

Any specifics on the launch of sports betting in Massachusetts are several weeks or more away, regulators said at a recent meeting. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission held a 4.5-hour roundtable with the five operators eligible to open retail sportsbooks last Thursday. The commissioners wanted to hear what those operators needed in order to open their Massachusetts sportsbooks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy