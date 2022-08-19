Read full article on original website
Related
legalsportsreport.com
SuperBook Heading To Maryland Sports Betting Through Orioles Partnership
Another Maryland professional sports team has announced a sports betting partner. The Baltimore Orioles recently announced a partnership with SuperBook. The deal includes an MD sports betting lounge at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. “The Orioles are thrilled to partner with SuperBook to enhance our gameday experience with...
legalsportsreport.com
Massachusetts Sports Betting Launch Details Still Weeks Away
Any specifics on the launch of sports betting in Massachusetts are several weeks or more away, regulators said at a recent meeting. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission held a 4.5-hour roundtable with the five operators eligible to open retail sportsbooks last Thursday. The commissioners wanted to hear what those operators needed in order to open their Massachusetts sportsbooks.
Comments / 0