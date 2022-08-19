Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for monthsEllen EastwoodWaco, TX
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 23 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws
Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football. “There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $472,500
BETTER THAN NEW modern farmhouse home on 2.6 acres in West ISD! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1969 sq-ft was built in 2021 and is in impeccable condition. Open concept with tons of natural light, split bedroom floorplan, & matching hard floors throughout, making this home perfect for family functionality & entertaining. The generous kitchen features a large pantry, stainless steel appliances including gas range & refrigerator, white custom cabinets, & granite countertops. The gas fireplace surrounded by stone and built-in bookcases is the heart of the living room. The master suite boasts a free-standing tub, separate walk-in shower, double vanities, & walk-in closet. Fabulous covered back patio & attached 2-car garage. Completely fenced property with smooth wire, pipe along the road, & iron gate entrance. Great level lot for full usage & endless outdoor possibilities. A pond has been dug, but is currently dry due to drought. Peaceful country living in between West & Waco with no HOA & no city taxes. Don’t miss this light & bright gem in sought after West schools!
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Valley Mills - $525,000
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Barndominium is situated prominently on 15+/- acres with views into both McLennan and Bosque counties. This home features a large open concept kitchen, dining room and living room, perfect for relaxing in solitude or entertaining a crowd. The purposefully designed kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile and a stainless steel topped kitchen island. The isolated master suite contains a private bathroom with a granite countertop and subway tiled shower. This home also features two guest bedrooms with a centrally located guest bathroom. One of the most endearing features of this property is the full length, covered back porch that is perfect for enjoying the peace and quiet that can only be found in the country. Located just behind this home you will find large, mature live oaks that not only provide shade to the back porch and yard but contribute to a relaxing, slower pace of life atmosphere that is hard to find these days. Located just a short drive from the town centers of Valley Mills, China Spring and within about 30 minutes of all the amenities that Waco has to offer, this home is a rare find!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Harry Harelik: Seventh grader showed us all the way in amazing Little League moment
Veteran Trib sportswriter Brice Cherry’s columns are always special, but his Aug. 13 offering about 12-year-old Little Leaguer Isaiah Jarvis’ example of thoughtfulness knocked it out of the ballpark. If you missed it, Isaiah took a hit to the head while at bat in the recent Little League...
WacoTrib.com
District 13-2A Div. II preview: Chilton, Bremond
Chilton and Bremond said goodbye to pesky Mart and will now contend with the likes of Granger, Iola, Milano and Bartlett. But the main competition will still be against each other. “We’re going to have a tough district,” Pirates head coach Bennie Huitt said. “Bremond is there. Bremond and Chilton...
WacoTrib.com
District 12-6A preview: Temple, Midway
Welcome to a battle royale. In this district, anything could happen. Credit where credit is due — Harker Heights and Temple will likely be the heavy hitters, loaded with soon-to-be DI college talent. The Wildcats have gone undefeated in district the past two seasons and were responsible for the Knights’ only district loss of 2021.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man among two dead in I-35 crash with two tractor-trailers
Lorena police have named a Waco man as one of two people who died early Monday after a wreck involving a pickup truck and two tractor-trailers on Interstate 35 near mile marker 324. Anthony Dwaine Bolin, 23, of Waco, died outside the pickup truck around 3:45 a.m. Lorena Police Chief...
Comments / 0