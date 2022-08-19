Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
New York to resume training for preparedness corps
New York state will resume later this week training courses for its Citizen Preparedness Corps as the hurricane season is taking shape. Training for the program was halted in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The corps has been in place since 2014 and was created as a way to help train New Yorkers to respond to a variety of disasters and emergencies as well as help with the aftermath.
nystateofpolitics.com
More than 148,000 early votes cast for New York August primaries
There have been 148,331 early votes cast for the August primaries in New York state, numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections found. The busiest day of early voting in the state was on the final day when 22,714 votes were cast, the numbers show. Just over half...
nystateofpolitics.com
Planned Parenthood of Central and Western NY sees surge in out-of-state patients
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- In a typical year, Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York sees about 100 patient visits from out of state. However, in just the last roughly two months since the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights in late June, President Michelle Casey said the organization eclipsed that figure by a lot.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul to continue extending emergency powers as CDC eases COVID protocols
Gov. Kathy Hochul has only led New York under expanded authority given to the executive amid the coronavirus pandemic since taking office one year ago. And she continues to extend it each month as new cases remain relatively low and the U.S. Centers Disease Control & Prevention relaxed COVID-19 guidelines this week.
