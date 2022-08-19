ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York to resume training for preparedness corps

New York state will resume later this week training courses for its Citizen Preparedness Corps as the hurricane season is taking shape. Training for the program was halted in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The corps has been in place since 2014 and was created as a way to help train New Yorkers to respond to a variety of disasters and emergencies as well as help with the aftermath.
More than 148,000 early votes cast for New York August primaries

There have been 148,331 early votes cast for the August primaries in New York state, numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections found. The busiest day of early voting in the state was on the final day when 22,714 votes were cast, the numbers show. Just over half...
Hochul to continue extending emergency powers as CDC eases COVID protocols

Gov. Kathy Hochul has only led New York under expanded authority given to the executive amid the coronavirus pandemic since taking office one year ago. And she continues to extend it each month as new cases remain relatively low and the U.S. Centers Disease Control & Prevention relaxed COVID-19 guidelines this week.
