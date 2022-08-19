Read full article on original website
Columbus City Schools parents preparing after strike vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that the teachers’ union has declared a strike, Columbus City Schools’ parents are preparing themselves for what it means for their families. It’s a moment many expected and were waiting on the Columbus Education Association’s vote Sunday. Parents said they’ve been frustrated by the negotiation process, hearing about 22 bargaining […]
Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Education Association (CEA), the union representing Columbus City Schools teachers and other personnel, is poised to vote on a potential strike Sunday evening. The vote will come during a membership meeting after another marathon negotiation session between the union and the district Thursday that ended without a contract agreement. […]
Times Gazette
State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female
SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Residents asked to conserve water in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — Officials with the Village of Jeffersonville are asking residents to conserve water while crews perform maintenance on the community’s large water tower. The advisory begins today and lasts through the remainder of the week. Anyone with questions can contact the village at 740-426-8881.
spectrumnews1.com
Gahanna-Lincoln students named Week 1 Scholar Athletes of the Week
GAHANNA, Ohio — Two Gahanna-Lincoln High School students were recognized as central Ohio’s Scholar Athletes of the Week for Week 2. Isaac Perkins is a football player at Gahanna-Lincoln High School. Perkins was described as “an outstanding leader” on the school’s student-athlete leadership team, while also volunteering for...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week two football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week two of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. The Z92 Radio crew will be in Perry County for the Watkins Memorial-Sheridan game. The Generals will look to start the season with back-to-back wins over Licking County teams after hanging on to beat Licking Valley in week one. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.
columbusmessenger.com
Kickstands up for Special Olympics
The 4th Annual Special Olympics Tour for the Tigers poker run took place Aug. 20, starting and finishing at the Madison County Fairgrounds in London. The American Legion Riders Post 105 hosted the fundraiser to benefit Madison County’s Special Olympics athletes.
Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt Honored
Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt was recently honored with the 2022 Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year award from the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board (DMMHRSB). The award recognizes law enforcement officers that have demonstrated exemplary crisis intervention skills or otherwise gone above and beyond in their professional capacity as first responders. The CIT Officer of the Year award recognizes and celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to positive crisis outcomes for those served by the mental health and recovery services system.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Virgil Johnson
Update: This Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. Mr. Johnson was found safe. Description: Mr. Johnson is on foot pushing a dolly with totes on it. Mr. Johnson was last seen wearing a red tracksuit. Mr. Johnson has a 3-inch scar on the back of his head near his neck. Mr. Johnson suffers from several medical conditions (PTSD, Paranoia, Schizophrenia and Epilepsy) that requires medications. Mr. Johnson is suicidal and is possibly armed with a knife. Law Enforcement is concerned for Mr. Johnson’s safety. On August 22, 2022 at 1:00 AM, Mr. Virgil N. Johnson walked away from his residence and has failed to return. The incident took place in Pickaway County, OH on Arapaho Drive Unit 2 in the city of Circleville 43113.
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and many people are still wondering when they should or shouldn’t wear a mask. On Friday, the Columbus and Franklin County health departments lifted the indoor mask advisory issued in July now that the number of cases is starting to decline. When it […]
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
madlyodd.com
The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants
Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
columbusfreepress.com
Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?
Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
cwcolumbus.com
Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
cwcolumbus.com
Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
