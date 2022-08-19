ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jefferson, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools parents preparing after strike vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that the teachers’ union has declared a strike, Columbus City Schools’ parents are preparing themselves for what it means for their families. It’s a moment many expected and were waiting on the Columbus Education Association’s vote Sunday. Parents said they’ve been frustrated by the negotiation process, hearing about 22 bargaining […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Education Association (CEA), the union representing Columbus City Schools teachers and other personnel, is poised to vote on a potential strike Sunday evening. The vote will come during a membership meeting after another marathon negotiation session between the union and the district Thursday that ended without a contract agreement. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female

SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Residents asked to conserve water in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — Officials with the Village of Jeffersonville are asking residents to conserve water while crews perform maintenance on the community’s large water tower. The advisory begins today and lasts through the remainder of the week. Anyone with questions can contact the village at 740-426-8881.
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Gahanna-Lincoln students named Week 1 Scholar Athletes of the Week

GAHANNA, Ohio — Two Gahanna-Lincoln High School students were recognized as central Ohio’s Scholar Athletes of the Week for Week 2. Isaac Perkins is a football player at Gahanna-Lincoln High School. Perkins was described as “an outstanding leader” on the school’s student-athlete leadership team, while also volunteering for...
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

WHIZ Radio week two football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week two of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. The Z92 Radio crew will be in Perry County for the Watkins Memorial-Sheridan game. The Generals will look to start the season with back-to-back wins over Licking County teams after hanging on to beat Licking Valley in week one. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Kickstands up for Special Olympics

The 4th Annual Special Olympics Tour for the Tigers poker run took place Aug. 20, starting and finishing at the Madison County Fairgrounds in London. The American Legion Riders Post 105 hosted the fundraiser to benefit Madison County’s Special Olympics athletes.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt Honored

Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt was recently honored with the 2022 Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year award from the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board (DMMHRSB). The award recognizes law enforcement officers that have demonstrated exemplary crisis intervention skills or otherwise gone above and beyond in their professional capacity as first responders. The CIT Officer of the Year award recognizes and celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to positive crisis outcomes for those served by the mental health and recovery services system.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Virgil Johnson

Update: This Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. Mr. Johnson was found safe. Description: Mr. Johnson is on foot pushing a dolly with totes on it. Mr. Johnson was last seen wearing a red tracksuit. Mr. Johnson has a 3-inch scar on the back of his head near his neck. Mr. Johnson suffers from several medical conditions (PTSD, Paranoia, Schizophrenia and Epilepsy) that requires medications. Mr. Johnson is suicidal and is possibly armed with a knife. Law Enforcement is concerned for Mr. Johnson’s safety. On August 22, 2022 at 1:00 AM, Mr. Virgil N. Johnson walked away from his residence and has failed to return. The incident took place in Pickaway County, OH on Arapaho Drive Unit 2 in the city of Circleville 43113.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and many people are still wondering when they should or shouldn’t wear a mask. On Friday, the Columbus and Franklin County health departments lifted the indoor mask advisory issued in July now that the number of cases is starting to decline. When it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
madlyodd.com

The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants

Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
GALLIPOLIS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?

Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
COLUMBUS, OH

