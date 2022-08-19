Tracking the Tropics: Gulf disturbance heading toward Mexico, no threat to Florida

The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing advisories on the system we’ve been tracking in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for southeastern Texas. The name designation is Potential Tropical Cyclone 4, but the storm will likely become Tropical Storm Danielle by this afternoon.

The disturbance is heading northwest at 14 mph and is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to the eastern coast of Mexico and southern Texas. Isolated pockets up to 5 inches are possible. This system is expected to bring a flash flooding threat to this region through the weekend.

Current projections show this system moving toward eastern Mexico and southern Texas, with a potential tropical storm landfall there by early Sunday. Regardless of strength, this feature is not a threat to Florida.

The development of this tropical system marks the first signs of life in the tropics for quite some time. In fact, it’s been 47 days since our last tropical storm in the Atlantic! Late August and September are often busy times of year in the tropics, with the statistical peak of the season normally falling in early September.

Are you prepared for hurricane season? Even though this system won’t impact our area, now’s the time of year to get ready should a storm threaten us in the future. Get caught up on your tropical weather knowledge here.