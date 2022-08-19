Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
KTLA.com
Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California’s severe megaflood risk
The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
TheHorse.com
Third WNV Case Reported in California
On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
Riverside County Implements Monkey Pox Dashboard as Local Cases Increase
Following its declaration of a public health emergency, the Riverside County Public Health Department has published a Monkeypox Data Dashboard which gives the community live updates on monkeypox cases in the region. The dashboard was developed to keep residents informed about the current monkeypox spread and where it is spreading...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect in Parts of Riverside County Starting at Noon Wednesday
(CNS) – A flood watch is in effect in parts of Riverside County starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside County mountains, Coachella, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Running Springs are affected by the flood watch from noon through Thursday evening.
kusi.com
California legislature approves resolution encouraging cities to repeal cruising bans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California legislature has approved a resolution that encourages cities to repeal cruising bans. Sacramento and San Jose have already made the move to allow these community rides with Santa Ana following their lead. The United Lowrider Coalition, a National City-based lowrider group, is working...
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
Fontana Herald News
Police dog helps capture bank robber and then later finds missing juvenile, all in one day
A police dog named Keva had a hugely successful day on Aug. 22, helping deputies capture a bank robber and then later finding a missing juvenile, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. "Keva went 2 for 2 on deployments," said the Sheriff's Department in a Facebook post. In...
USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties
It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
Inland Empire mountains, deserts could see monsoon thunderstorms tonight
A flood watch has been issued for much of the Inland Empire, which could see monsoonal thunderstorms as soon as Wednesday night.The chance of monsoonal thunderstorms peaks Wednesday and Thursday, particularly for the mountains and the deserts.The Flood Watch goes into effect at noon for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside County, the Apple and Lucerne valleys, Wrightwood, and the Coachella Valley. In the event of excessive rainfall, the areas under watch could lead to flash flooding and rivers, creeks, and streams swell from excessive runoff.The storm could also bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.The rainfall may also cause mud and debris flows in areas recently scorched by the Apple and El Dorado fires.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question
Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
Family grateful to be alive after Woodcrest fire destroys their home, injures their pets
A woman and her mother are trying to rebuild their lives, living couch to couch, after the Cartwright Fire earlier this month destroyed their home.
City of San Bernardino Approves Long Awaited State Street Extension Project
The San Bernardino City Council has awarded a contract to extend State Street from 16th Street to Baseline Street, a project that has been envisioned to improve mobility for over 20 years. The $7,436,165 contract was awarded last week to Riverside Construction Company, which is expected to construct a new...
Lake Elsinore closed for all recreational uses after algae prompts 'danger' water warnings
Lake Elsinore is closed for all recreational uses after a "danger" advisory was issued due to multiple toxins produced by the recent Algae bloom that could be harmful to people and animals, authorities said.
Fontana Herald News
Jack Long, who created Fontana Foundation of Hope, dies
Jack Long, who benefited the local area tremendously by creating the Fontana Foundation of Hope, died recently at the age of 83. Long, who lived in Fontana for more than four decades, won the Powerball jackpot in 2014 and said: “Fontana has been very good to me, so I plan on giving back to the community.”
Comments / 1