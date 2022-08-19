ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
TheHorse.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
BARSTOW, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Flood Watch in Effect in Parts of Riverside County Starting at Noon Wednesday

(CNS) – A flood watch is in effect in parts of Riverside County starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside County mountains, Coachella, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Running Springs are affected by the flood watch from noon through Thursday evening.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties

It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Inland Empire mountains, deserts could see monsoon thunderstorms tonight

A flood watch has been issued for much of the Inland Empire, which could see monsoonal thunderstorms as soon as Wednesday night.The chance of monsoonal thunderstorms peaks Wednesday and Thursday, particularly for the mountains and the deserts.The Flood Watch goes into effect at noon for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside County, the Apple and Lucerne valleys, Wrightwood, and the Coachella Valley. In the event of excessive rainfall, the areas under watch could lead to flash flooding and rivers, creeks, and streams swell from excessive runoff.The storm could also bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.The rainfall may also cause mud and debris flows in areas recently scorched by the Apple and El Dorado fires.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Amancay Tapia

To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Jack Long, who created Fontana Foundation of Hope, dies

Jack Long, who benefited the local area tremendously by creating the Fontana Foundation of Hope, died recently at the age of 83. Long, who lived in Fontana for more than four decades, won the Powerball jackpot in 2014 and said: “Fontana has been very good to me, so I plan on giving back to the community.”
FONTANA, CA

