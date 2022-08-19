Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 people hurt in crash that closed Route 501 in Bethel
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — A serious crash shut down part of a busy road in Berks County during the Monday morning commute. Three SUVs were involved in the wreck around 4:45 a.m. on Route 501, also known as Lancaster Avenue, near Martha Drive, according to the Bethel Township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
A 28-year-old man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on South 15th Street and Union Street found two men with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Allentown police said. Both...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car ends up under overpass after crash on Route 33
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Northampton County. The car ended up on its side on Henry Road in Plainfield Township. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Route 33, just before the Belfast exit. Reports from the scene indicate the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews search for man who went missing while camping with family
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - The search continues for a man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in Hazle Township, near the Schuylkill County border, when he disappeared, police said. His family woke up early Sunday and Hachey...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Allentown fire damages 3 homes on Liberty Street, 2 people hurt (UPDATE)
Three connected homes were damaged by a three-alarm fire Friday morning in the 1500 block of Liberty Street in Allentown and two people were hurt, the city fire department reports. The three-alarm blaze was reported about 9:45 a.m. with someone trapped inside, Capt. John Christopher said. It appeared to begin...
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
WFMZ-TV Online
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Authorities searched a remote waterway at the Luzerne-Schuylkill county border for a missing man. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in the area of the 500 block of Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, state police said. When his family woke up early Sunday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who went missing during family camping trip in Luzerne County found dead
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County has been found dead, according to a news release from state police. Adrien Hachey, 43, was found dead in a small body of water near the area where he went missing, state police said.
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
WFMZ-TV Online
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
HOPE TWP., N.J. - A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park, and involved a train ride that goes around...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person killed, another wounded by gunfire in Reading
READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy. The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near West Elm Street. Two people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said. One of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead. Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide...
wrnjradio.com
Phillipsburg Police looking to ID dirt bike rider
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who police said was riding a dirt bike through town on Sunday. The pictured individual was seen riding a dirt bike across the Free Bridge from Easton, PA into Phillipsburg, turning...
