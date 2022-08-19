Read full article on original website
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States, which is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. Under plans which will be brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. “This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who oversaw the...
americanmilitarynews.com
China slaps sanctions on 7 ‘diehard separatist’ Taiwan officials
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China announced sanctions against seven Taiwanese officials including Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States Hsiao Bi-khim, labeling them “diehard separatists.”. Other Taiwanese political figures on the list are Koo Li-hsiung, Tsai Chi-chang,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan tests live missiles as Chinese warship nears the island
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A Taiwanese state-run weapons developer conducted a series of live-fire missile tests on Thursday and Friday as a Chinese warship sailed near the island’s east coast, local media reported. The National Chung Shan Institute of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Two major military exercises threaten to raise tensions with China and North Korea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A large-scale multinational air force exercise led by the U.S. and Australia got underway in Northern Australia, with Germany taking part for the first time in what an analyst calls a “greater response from Europe” to security challenges in Asia.
americanmilitarynews.com
Sensing Russian stall, US rushing arms to help retake Ukrainian territory
Sensing Russia’s momentum has completely stalled, the United States is rushing into Ukraine another $775 million in advanced missiles, armored vehicles, and artillery to help Kyiv’s counteroffensive to retake territory, according to a senior defense official. There’s “a complete and total lack of progress” by the Russians now,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden-ordered airstrikes take out Iran-linked targets in Syria
U.S. forces conducted multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on President Joe Biden’s orders on Tuesday night. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes in a statement provided to American Military News on Tuesday night. “At President...
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran accuses US of stalling nuclear talks, says prisoner swap unrelated
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran claims that Washington is “procrastinating” in indirect negotiations to revive a landmark nuclear deal and said a prisoner swap with the United States was not linked to the nuclear talks. Foreign Ministry...
americanmilitarynews.com
China likely to beef up its navy with new aircraft carriers and subs
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China may have enough resources to expand its naval force to 419 ships and submarines in the next ten years, including five aircraft carriers and 28 nuclear-powered subs, according to a new report. The People’s Liberation...
americanmilitarynews.com
Dennis Rodman says he’s flying to Russia to help free Brittney Griner
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman said he is trying to go to Russia this week to help facilitate the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner. Russian authorities recently sentenced Griner to nine years in prison for allegedly smuggling illegal drugs into the country earlier this year. Rodman told NBC News...
