Dubuque, IA

103.3 WJOD

Bownanza On The Mountain At Sundown Mountain

Bownanza On The Mountain is coming to Sundown Mountain Resort on Friday September 23rd and Saturday September 24th, bringing with it the BIGGEST 3D archery party in Iowa! This exciting two-day 3D archery event is sponsored By Gator Outdoors and Travel Dubuque. You can enjoy 30 targets between two on-the-mountain courses. There will also be a children’s archery practice range. Throughout the weekend you can partake in primitive camping, a night shoot, chairlift rides, food trucks, industry archery vendors, a money shoot contest, live music, and more! Swing in and see the Working Class Bowhunter Podcast in action on Saturday, September 24th!
ASBURY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library

I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD

Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop

How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Killer Clowns Make Horror Movie on Rural Jo Daviess County Farm

Previously, I've written about my adventures upon returning to the Tri-states. I'm finding a never-ending list of intriguing people, places, and things to do. I've shared the story of meeting one such character, Bob Farster. You may recall him as the unique guy with the online show Back Roads Bars and who recently hosted a fantastic concert with Whey Jennings and The Chitlins on his Jo Daviess County Farm.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
103.3 WJOD

Summer’s Last Blast Fundraiser This Friday and Saturday

SUMMER’S LAST BLAST 23, PRESENTED BY Q CASINO, MIDWEST ONE AND VERLO MATTRESS FACTORY. AUGUST 26TH & 27TH 6 PM TILL MIDNIGHT ON THE BACK WATERS STAGE AT Q CASINO. FREE ADMISSION AND ALL AGES ARE WELCOME BOTH NIGHTS! ADMISSION IS FREE THANKS TO THESE GREAT SPONSORS. FREE ADMISSION...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Discounted Trees Available to Dubuque Residents

Dubuque residents still have the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount. It's an opportunity for residents to participate in climate action at the local level with help from the City of Dubuque Sustainability office, Dubuque Trees Forever, and local nurseries. Dubuque residents interested in receiving a discount for a...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)

For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
MONTICELLO, IA
103.3 WJOD

10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend

The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
FARLEY, IA
103.3 WJOD

City of Dubuque Offers Free Student Fares on Jule Buses

With the start of a new school year comes questions about transportation issues. Often there may be challenges with taking the school bus, personal vehicles, walking, or biking to school. To help, the City of Dubuque's public transportation is also available to get students to and from school at no cost to the student.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!

The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
PEOSTA, IA
103.3 WJOD

Do the Tri-States Need a 21st Century Transportation Upgrade?

For many years, there have been rumblings about restoring rail service between Dubuque, Galena & Rockford, and Chicago. I wrote about it earlier this spring in an article titled: All Aboard! Is it Time to Restart Passenger Rail Between Dubuque and Chicago?. The Tri-States and Dubuque Regional economies are vibrant...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!

The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
POTOSI, WI
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
