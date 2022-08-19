Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting Friday (Aug 26) for Another Excursion Riverboat in Dubuque
Just about every other week, there's a riverboat making its first stop of the season in Dubuque. Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. And this week it's happening again.
Drive-Thru Free Food Giveaway This Saturday (Aug 27) in Dubuque
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Bownanza On The Mountain At Sundown Mountain
Bownanza On The Mountain is coming to Sundown Mountain Resort on Friday September 23rd and Saturday September 24th, bringing with it the BIGGEST 3D archery party in Iowa! This exciting two-day 3D archery event is sponsored By Gator Outdoors and Travel Dubuque. You can enjoy 30 targets between two on-the-mountain courses. There will also be a children’s archery practice range. Throughout the weekend you can partake in primitive camping, a night shoot, chairlift rides, food trucks, industry archery vendors, a money shoot contest, live music, and more! Swing in and see the Working Class Bowhunter Podcast in action on Saturday, September 24th!
Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library
I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop
How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
National Mississippi River Museum Hosts “John Deere Weekend”
"John Deere Weekend" is coming to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium with the intent of providing a lot of fun, hands-on activities for kids and their parents. All John Deere employees and their immediate families get $5 off each admission ticket with proof of employment. The event, which...
Killer Clowns Make Horror Movie on Rural Jo Daviess County Farm
Previously, I've written about my adventures upon returning to the Tri-states. I'm finding a never-ending list of intriguing people, places, and things to do. I've shared the story of meeting one such character, Bob Farster. You may recall him as the unique guy with the online show Back Roads Bars and who recently hosted a fantastic concert with Whey Jennings and The Chitlins on his Jo Daviess County Farm.
Summer’s Last Blast Fundraiser This Friday and Saturday
SUMMER’S LAST BLAST 23, PRESENTED BY Q CASINO, MIDWEST ONE AND VERLO MATTRESS FACTORY. AUGUST 26TH & 27TH 6 PM TILL MIDNIGHT ON THE BACK WATERS STAGE AT Q CASINO. FREE ADMISSION AND ALL AGES ARE WELCOME BOTH NIGHTS! ADMISSION IS FREE THANKS TO THESE GREAT SPONSORS. FREE ADMISSION...
Pete’s Thai Kitchen is Dubuque’s Authentic Thai Food Hot Spot
On Dubuque's Northend, you'll find a burgeoning restaurant and food scene sprouted up along or near the new Bee Branch watershed. I try to make a regular visit for the Tri-State's most authentic Thai food at Pete's Thai Kitchen, located at 609 E 22ND ST. DUBUQUE, IA, just a short block from the Bee Branch.
Discounted Trees Available to Dubuque Residents
Dubuque residents still have the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount. It's an opportunity for residents to participate in climate action at the local level with help from the City of Dubuque Sustainability office, Dubuque Trees Forever, and local nurseries. Dubuque residents interested in receiving a discount for a...
Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)
For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend
The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
City of Dubuque Offers Free Student Fares on Jule Buses
With the start of a new school year comes questions about transportation issues. Often there may be challenges with taking the school bus, personal vehicles, walking, or biking to school. To help, the City of Dubuque's public transportation is also available to get students to and from school at no cost to the student.
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
Guest Bartending Fundraiser Tonight for United Way at Dolph’s Iron Bar
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Krumpets Restaurant & Bakery Starts Your Morning with Sweetness
I think one of the subtle charms of bakeries and diners is the fact that no matter where in the country you might find yourself, you're never that far from a blissful little eatery offering an omelet, pancakes, or bakery. For residents of Fulton, IL — a sleepy river town...
Do the Tri-States Need a 21st Century Transportation Upgrade?
For many years, there have been rumblings about restoring rail service between Dubuque, Galena & Rockford, and Chicago. I wrote about it earlier this spring in an article titled: All Aboard! Is it Time to Restart Passenger Rail Between Dubuque and Chicago?. The Tri-States and Dubuque Regional economies are vibrant...
Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!
The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
As Dubuque Students Return to Class CDC Returns Dubuuqe’s COVID-19 level to HIGH
Just as area students return to in-person learning this week, CDC has changed the Dubuque County COVID Community Level Back to High. The CDC switched Dubuque County's COVID Community Level from medium back to high on August 18. Residents are encouraged to follow the CDC's guidance for this level:. Wear...
