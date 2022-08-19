Read full article on original website
Related
redcuprebellion.com
Four star WR Ayden Williams chooses Ole Miss over LSU
As previewed in last week’s recruiting roundup, Mississippi’s No. 2 ranked player, wide receiver Ayden Williams, announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday. Williams and family did the hat-and-table routine on an announcement broadcast by 247Sports, also discussing his college choice with WJTV’s Blake Levine. Williams, currently the No. 118 player in the country according to On3’s consensus rankings, also released a slick commitment video on his Twitter account.
tigerdroppings.com
Report: LSU CB Raydarious Jones Suspended For Entire Season
LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones has been reportedly suspended for the entire upcoming football season due to academic issues, according to Brody Miller with The Athletic. Jones, a junior from Horn Lake, Miss., appeared in nine games last season.
New LSU Football Hype Video Will Fire You up for Season
Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action. LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.
theadvocate.com
Is this Baton Rouge's best crop of QBs ever? Maybe. Together, they discuss the season to come
In sports, and in life, many things depend on timing. For a sportswriter, the goal is to beat the odds more often than not. Throughout this pandemic, one story remained locked in my sights. Because of lockdowns and the passage of time, I wondered if it would happen. It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tigerdroppings.com
Report: LSU RB John Emery Suspended For First Two Games Of The Season
Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. LSU running back John Emery has been reportedly suspended for the first two games of the season but is attempting to appeal the suspension, according to Brody Miller with The Athletic. Emery missed all of last season due to...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU's Kayshon Boutte Named To AP Preseason All-America Team
LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was named to the AP Preseason All-American First Team on Monday. Boutte, a junior from New Iberia, La., played in five-game last year before suffering a season-ending injury vs. Kentucky. He finished with 38 receptions for 509 yards and nine touchdowns. He was recently...
lsu.edu
New Research Shows LSU Campus Mounds as the Oldest Known Man-made Structures in North America
BATON ROUGE – New research reveals more information about the LSU Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.
Kim Mulkey's Next Weapon, Mikaylah Williams, Dominating the Summer
No. 1 player in the 2023 class, and LSU commit, living up to the hype while showcasing versatility at numerous events
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
theadvocate.com
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
Practice Report: LSU Fall Camp Day 14
Kelly spoke at length on the quarterback situation, John Emery's eligibility in question
NOLA.com
Hank Tierney back home as Shaw's coach
An exasperated Hank Tierney took the podium in front of media members at the Caesars Superdome in December. The legendary coach had one of his most talented teams last season at Ponchatoula with players such as Texas A&M signee and safety Jacoby Mathews and Michigan wide receiver signee Amorion Walker taking the field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
Destrehan standout Jai Eugene Jr. commits to Tulane
The Tulane 2023 recruiting class received a boost Sunday afternoon with Destrehan standout Jai Eugene Jr. announcing his commitment to the Green Wave.
wbrz.com
Video showing officers' response to downtown brawl under internal investigation at BRPD
BATON ROUGE - A fight caught on video in downtown over the weekend has stirred up criticism over how officers responded to the situation and sparked an internal review by the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge NAACP released a statement Monday after the video circulated on social media....
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
It wasn’t on the market. But when owners of one of Mississippi’s oldest houses were offered cash for it, they took the offer.
The Gov. Holmes House, built in 1794 and one of the oldest structures in Mississippi, has new owners. Michael and Eugenie Cates have sold the house at 207 S. Wall St., to Gene and Mary Lou Perkins of New Roads, Louisiana. The Cates lived in and loved the Gov. Holmes...
wbrz.com
At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
wbrz.com
First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91
BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
Comments / 0