Baton Rouge, LA

Four star WR Ayden Williams chooses Ole Miss over LSU

As previewed in last week’s recruiting roundup, Mississippi’s No. 2 ranked player, wide receiver Ayden Williams, announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday. Williams and family did the hat-and-table routine on an announcement broadcast by 247Sports, also discussing his college choice with WJTV’s Blake Levine. Williams, currently the No. 118 player in the country according to On3’s consensus rankings, also released a slick commitment video on his Twitter account.
New LSU Football Hype Video Will Fire You up for Season

Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action. LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.
Report: LSU RB John Emery Suspended For First Two Games Of The Season

Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. LSU running back John Emery has been reportedly suspended for the first two games of the season but is attempting to appeal the suspension, according to Brody Miller with The Athletic. Emery missed all of last season due to...
LSU's Kayshon Boutte Named To AP Preseason All-America Team

LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was named to the AP Preseason All-American First Team on Monday. Boutte, a junior from New Iberia, La., played in five-game last year before suffering a season-ending injury vs. Kentucky. He finished with 38 receptions for 509 yards and nine touchdowns. He was recently...
Hank Tierney back home as Shaw's coach

An exasperated Hank Tierney took the podium in front of media members at the Caesars Superdome in December. The legendary coach had one of his most talented teams last season at Ponchatoula with players such as Texas A&M signee and safety Jacoby Mathews and Michigan wide receiver signee Amorion Walker taking the field.
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana

There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91

BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
BATON ROUGE, LA

