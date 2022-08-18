Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Deputies arrest 2 men linked to Hillsborough County bank robbery
TAMPA, Fla. - Two men accused of robbing a Hillsborough County bank Saturday morning are now behind bars. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa shortly before 10:20 a.m. Deputies say he jumped...
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff detectives investigating home invasion and robbery in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place in Holiday Sunday morning. According to detectives, a suspect entered and robbed a victim’s home in the Cheyenne Dr. area of Holiday around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspect...
nypressnews.com
Two Men Arrested For Bank Robbery In Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were able to apprehend two suspects after they robbed a bank on Saturday, August 20. According to reports, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa at...
15-year-old arrested for threatening to kill fellow student, deputies say
A 15-year-old student in Pasco County was arrested Thursday for threatening to kill another student, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire under investigation after home burns in Apollo Beach
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Apollo Beach early Monday morning.
11-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup driving on sidewalk in Palm Harbor
An 11-year-old boy from Lutz died after being hit by a car driving on the sidewalk on Sunday.
iontb.com
11 year-old boy dead in crash at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently on-scene of a fatality crash involving an 11 year-old child riding his bicycle. The crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 along the northbound lanes of US-19 near Grand Cypress Boulevard.
Tampa police investigate after a car hit and killed person crossing road
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a person was hit and killed by a car after trying to cross a road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Tampa. The driver of the car reportedly remained at the scene of the crash. Authorities say they have closed eastbound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
pasconewsonline.com
US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
11-Year-Old Lutz Boy Dies After Truck Collides With His Bicycle On Sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed after being hit by a truck on Sunday in Pinellas County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Dodge pickup truck towing a boat trailer was traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane, south
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Child struck by car in Pasco County
A child was struck by a car in Pasco County, firefighters said.
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Hillsborough Ave
A pedestrian died late Saturday night in Tampa after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
28-year-old man's body found in water near St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man's body was found in Boca Ciega Bay in the St. Pete Beach area at around 6 a.m. Sunday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies say they first received a report of Jackson Philip Christman missing around 9:53...
Situation involving barricaded person in Brooksville home has been resolved
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) issued a local alert for Brooksville on Friday morning after a verbal disturbance report escalated into a barricaded person.
Community activists call for investigation into Lakeland drug bust as video raises questions
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists are calling for an investigation at Lakeland Police Department stemming from a drug bust back in March. Video from the scene that day appears to contradict the officers’ version of how the arrest went down. “You don’t expect it coming from officers. It...
nypressnews.com
Central Florida HIDTA Concludes Multi-Agency Undercover Drug Trafficking Investigation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News AT 10)–After conducting a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation, the detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country arrested 85 suspects, and three other suspects charged via warrants. “I’m...
fox13news.com
Drunk driver pleads for mercy as he comes face-to-face with deceased victim’s family
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who killed a man in a crash after running a red light while traveling twice the speed limit learned his fate in a Tampa courtroom on Friday. A deputy’s body cam video shows the aftermath of a deadly crash nearly two years ago, at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Blowing Oak Street.
pasconewsonline.com
Two people shot in New Port Richey following overnight dispute
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred late Wednesday night in New Port Richey. According to the Pasco Sheriff's office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000-block area of Madison St. in New Port Richey. Preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between individuals known to each other escalated into a shooting, in which the two adults shot each other. Both individuals were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0