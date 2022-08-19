ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of LSU players make ESPN's top 100 list entering 2022

By Tyler Nettuno
 5 days ago
LSU isn’t seeing a lot of preseason hype or accolades after last season’s disappointing 6-7 campaign, which still saw a surprising exodus of talent with 10 players taken in the 2022 NFL draft.

However, that doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare this fall. ESPN recently released its list of the top 100 college football players entering the 2022 season, and a pair of Tigers cracked the list.

First up is Kayshon Boutte, who was on pace for an absolutely massive 2021 season before a broken ankle prematurely ended his campaign after six games. He’s expected to have a big year, and he came in at No. 11 on the list.

A season-ending injury against Kentucky last October cut short a nine-game run dating to Boutte’s freshman season in which he scored in every game and racked up 13 touchdowns. While there was concern early on that he wouldn’t mesh with new coach Brian Kelly, the decision to award Boutte the ceremonial No. 7 jersey in July signifies what’s expected of arguably the most talented player on the roster.

Also making the list — and in the top 50, no less — was edge rusher BJ Ojulari. After leading LSU in sacks as a sophomore, Ojulari is considered one of the SEC’s top pass rushers entering his junior season. A leader for LSU on and off the field that will wear the coveted No. 18 jersey this fall, he comes in at No. 43 on ESPN’s list.

The fact that Ojulari was selected to wear the coveted No. 18 jersey this season tells you what he means to the LSU team. It’s a tradition that has awarded the player who best exemplifies LSU football. The 6-3, 250-pound defensive end is one of the more explosive pass-rushers in the SEC. He finished with 11.5 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, last season.

This Tigers team may not be loaded with future first-round picks like the Alabamas and Georgias of the world are, but it has a solid pool of talent to work with entering coach Brian Kelly’s first season. Boutte and Ojulari could be two of the best players in the SEC for Kelly in Year 1.

