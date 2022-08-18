ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

City of Norman hires law firm to take legal action against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

By Alexia Aston, news managing editor
Oklahoma Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Hefner Parkway closer to being zoned as “scenic corridor”

The Oklahoma City Council is closer to turning Hefner Parkway into a scenic corridor. Once the rezoning of that stretch of parkway, from Northwest Expressway to Memorial, becomes the designated corridor billboards will not be permitted along the side of the road to obstruct the area’s beautiful views.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cleveland, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Cleveland County, OK
Government
City
Norman, OK
kosu.org

Why $17.7 million in relief money for Oklahoma students remains unspent

This story was produced in a partnership between Oklahoma nonprofit newsrooms The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021, but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Person shot by elderly man in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot by an elderly man in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to an area near NW 63rd and Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred. Officers located a victim who had been shot, possibly multiple times. An Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Walker
beckersasc.com

$1.45M paid for Oklahoma medical office building

A medical office building in Edmond, Okla., has been sold for $1.45 million, The Oklahoman reported Aug. 19. The 7,428-square-foot property was purchased by North Oklahoma County Mental Health from Douglas Development Corp.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Tinker Federal Credit Union fends off fraud attempt

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tinker Federal Credit Union said someone targeted its customers, trying to take their money. The credit union said it has everything under control. The fraud team noticed an unusually high number of credit card fraud attempters, TFCU said. TFCU acted quickly to protect customers, Executive Vice...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Operators approved for two MAPS 4 projects

City officials approved operator agreements for two of the projects included in MAPS 4 during a recent Oklahoma City Council meeting. Oklahoma County Diversion Hub Inc. was selected as the MAPS 4 Diversion Hub operating partner. Metro Technology Centers and adjoined organizations were selected as the operating partner for the Henrietta B. Foster Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Lawsuits#City Attorney#The Supreme Court
news9.com

Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash

Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy