City of Norman hires law firm to take legal action against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington is scheduled to be put to death this week. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for him about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is the only one who can grant that. Coddington and his attorney argue...
OSBI Investigating DA Candidate Kevin Calvey Campaign, Says Its A 'Nothing Burger'
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is looking into several allegations against Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidate Kevin Calvey. Calvey, an Oklahoma County Commissioner, is in a runoff with Gayland Gieger for the Republican nomination. The runoff election is on August 23. The accused candidate held a news...
Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart does not support lawsuit against Gov. Stitt
The Military Order of the Purple Heart released a statement Wednesday night regarding the lawsuit filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County against Governor Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen, Jr.
Hefner Parkway closer to being zoned as “scenic corridor”
The Oklahoma City Council is closer to turning Hefner Parkway into a scenic corridor. Once the rezoning of that stretch of parkway, from Northwest Expressway to Memorial, becomes the designated corridor billboards will not be permitted along the side of the road to obstruct the area’s beautiful views.
kosu.org
Why $17.7 million in relief money for Oklahoma students remains unspent
This story was produced in a partnership between Oklahoma nonprofit newsrooms The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021, but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic.
blackchronicle.com
Person shot by elderly man in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot by an elderly man in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to an area near NW 63rd and Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred. Officers located a victim who had been shot, possibly multiple times. An Oklahoma...
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
KOCO
Former OKC officer federally charged with threatening Homeland Security employees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Oklahoma City officer was indicted in federal court after authorities said he threatened to shoot Homeland Security employees at Will Rogers World Airport. Federal investigators say Charles Lack told the FBI about his threat earlier this month. Court documents state that Lack said he...
beckersasc.com
$1.45M paid for Oklahoma medical office building
A medical office building in Edmond, Okla., has been sold for $1.45 million, The Oklahoman reported Aug. 19. The 7,428-square-foot property was purchased by North Oklahoma County Mental Health from Douglas Development Corp.
KOCO
Tinker Federal Credit Union fends off fraud attempt
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tinker Federal Credit Union said someone targeted its customers, trying to take their money. The credit union said it has everything under control. The fraud team noticed an unusually high number of credit card fraud attempters, TFCU said. TFCU acted quickly to protect customers, Executive Vice...
OKC VeloCity
Operators approved for two MAPS 4 projects
City officials approved operator agreements for two of the projects included in MAPS 4 during a recent Oklahoma City Council meeting. Oklahoma County Diversion Hub Inc. was selected as the MAPS 4 Diversion Hub operating partner. Metro Technology Centers and adjoined organizations were selected as the operating partner for the Henrietta B. Foster Center.
Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) saw its 13th detainee death of 2022. Jail staff say he was found attempting suicide. The post Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
64 years later: The Oklahoma City drugstore sit-in that launched nationwide integration protests
It's been 64 years since Clara Luper and the Oklahoma City NAACP Youth Council sat down at the Katz drugstore counter and initiated one of the first civil rights protests in the country.
news9.com
Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash
Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
KOCO
Inmate dies Friday at Oklahoma County Jail following suicide attempt
OKLAHOMA CITY — An inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail was found dead Friday afternoon after a detention officer discovered him attempting suicide in his cell, the Jail Trust said. The detention officer called for medical attention for Danny Paulin. Jail personnel began to attempt to save him, and...
Alleged Letter from murder suspect sent to KFOR
The Oklahoma woman charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter has allegedly sent a handwritten letter and proposal to KFOR asking for money and materials in exchange for an exclusive interview about her story.
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
Check your Tinker FCU accounts after fraud alert
Tinker Federal Credit Union's fraud detection systems have alerted on unusually high numbers of attempted debit card fraud.
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
