Phys.org

LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says

Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
theregistrysocal.com

NewMark Merrill Breaks Ground on 96,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. – August 23, 2022 – CBRE announced that 18 businesses are slated to join Rialto Village, a shopping center breaking ground this month in the city of Rialto in San Bernardino County. NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc. is developing the project, with CBRE’s Brian McDonald and Walter Pagel working hand-in-hand with NewMark Merrill’s Greg Giacopuzzi on marketing the center for lease.
thepalmspringspost.com

As drought lingers, city may consider helping convert lawns to save water

A collection of Palm Springs neighbors hoping the city will follow the lead of Rancho Mirage may get their wish. At issue: Facing a larger-than-expected demand, Rancho Mirage officials recently approved adding hundreds of thousands more dollars to a program that helps property owners convert their lawns to drought tolerant landscaping.
automotive-fleet.com

Roger Weaver to Retire, Capping a 55-Year Fleet Career

Roger Weaver, CAFM, CPFP, CPM, assistant fleet manager for Riverside County, Calif., announced that he will retire from the fleet industry on Sept. 7, 2022. During his career, Weaver has worked in the fleet industry for 55 years, 21 in county fleet management and 34 at private fleets. “It is...
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
KESQ News Channel 3

USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties

It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com

I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022

If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo receives 690 MPOX vaccines, county stretches supply with intradermal injections

On Tuesday, Riverside County received 690 vials of the monkeypox vaccine from the California Department of Public Health. But as monkeypox cases continue to grow in the Coachella Valley, there’s not enough vaccines to keep up with demand. “We're still in limited supply compared to the need in our county," said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Riverside The post RivCo receives 690 MPOX vaccines, county stretches supply with intradermal injections appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for First Time in 48 Days

(CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Monday ending a streak of 48 days of decreases, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.213. The average price dropped $1.04 over 56 days before the increase Monday. It dropped a half-cent on...
mynewsla.com

Half Of 91 Freeway To Shut Down This Weekend For Improvement Project

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists are advised to plan for alternate routes or be prepared for long delays. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Flood Watch in Effect in Parts of Riverside County Starting at Noon Wednesday

(CNS) – A flood watch is in effect in parts of Riverside County starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside County mountains, Coachella, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Running Springs are affected by the flood watch from noon through Thursday evening.
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash On I-215 Freeway | San Bernardino

08.21.2022 | 2:16 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at about 2:16 AM, CHP, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a reported traffic collision on the NB 259, just North of 215. CHP arrived at the scene and located a car on fire as a result of a two-car collision. A total of 4 victims were transported to local hospitals. 2 victims had immediate injuries and 2 victims with minor injuries. At least one child was transported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
