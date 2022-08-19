Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman reveals what’s delaying season 2 renewal
The Sandman's Neil Gaiman has revealed what's taking so long for the show to be officially renewed. Inspired by the writer's comic book of the same name, the show hasn't been confirmed to return on Netflix just yet, despite earning stellar ratings. In a Twitter exchange, Gaiman responded to a...
digitalspy.com
Saw 10 confirms release date as fan favourite returns
Saw's tenth instalment has an official release date, and fans are going to be waiting quite a while yet. The brand new sequel was confirmed following the success of Darren Bousman's reboot, Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Now, according to Bloody Disgusting, the latest addition to the freaky franchise is due to hit cinemas on October 27, 2023.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things reveals touching detail about Mike's relationship with Eddie
Stranger Things' Eddie Munson became an immediate fan favourite during season four of the Netflix show, but it turns out the biggest Eddie fan out there is actually Mike Wheeler. Recently, a Stranger Things fan on social media spotted a touching detail shared by the show's hair designer Sarah Hindsgaul...
digitalspy.com
Star Wars director's new TV series starring Jennifer Garner scrapped
Star Wars director JJ Abrams' new TV series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends has been scrapped following Jennifer Garner's exit from the project. According to Deadline, Garner exited the show due to scheduling reasons, and the series was dropped by Apple TV+. The project was stuck in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
First look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Netflix release date confirmed
Knives Out 2, aka Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has finally confirmed its Netflix release date – and it's an early Christmas treat for us all. The eagerly-awaited sequel will arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 23, with the exciting news marked with the release of the first image from the sequel which sees Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) interrogating the latest batch of suspects.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return
NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
digitalspy.com
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
digitalspy.com
Once Upon a Time and You star lands next movie role
You's Elizabeth Lail has joined the ensemble cast of Patricia Arquette's directorial debut Gonzo Girl. Lail, who played Guinevere Beck in You, is also known for her brief stint in fantasy favourite Once Upon a Time, where she played Anna from Frozen. Deadline reports Lail is already shooting this film in Utah alongside co-stars Camila Morrone (Death Wish), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Ray Nicholson (Licorice Pizza), Leila George (Mortal Engines) and Rick Springfield (Californication).
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Top Of The Pops: Secrets & Scandals
This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
digitalspy.com
The media show on the future of soaps
The Media Show, Have Soaps Run Their Course?: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001bgrc via @bbciplayer. I'm wondering if shorter form soaps may be the future - basically running in blocks of about 40 episodes (so 8 weeks of daily episodes) with a clear story arc over each series, which can be packaged up nicely enough for resales to the streamers and exist in the linear environment too. Run 2-3 series a year.
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
digitalspy.com
Thor: Love and Thunder finally confirms Disney+ release date
The wait is over: Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder will debut on Disney+ next month. The latest outing in the saga of Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will be available to stream from Thursday, September 8 as part of Disney+ Day. A documentary called Assembled: The Making of Thor:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
House Of Dragon UK Pace (no spoilers)
Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
digitalspy.com
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot gets new update
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently being placed "on pause" indefinitely. Executive producer, Gail Berman, announced the update on the Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. Unfortunately, the show also does not have an official network it can call home yet, which might be one of the reasons why it isn't seeing the light of day anytime soon (via Deadline).
digitalspy.com
Investigating Diana: Death In Paris
Part 1 was on last night on Channel 4, with part 2 tonight at 9 PM. All 4 episodes are available on All4. Not sure if it is worth watching anymore of it, much of it has already been said. They might just as well have showed ‘For The Love Of Diana Conspiracies’ again. I don’t thing many people will have watched all episodes on All4 already.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street revisits Aadi and Dev tensions in Kelly storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street airs another big row for Aadi Alahan and his father Dev next week. The pair's relationship hit rock bottom last year when Aadi accused Dev of abandoning him in the Alahans' road incident, but they've since managed to get back on better terms. In...
digitalspy.com
The Handmaid’s Tale newcomer teases pro-Serena character ahead of season 5
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 spoilers follow, while this article discusses topics some readers may find distressing. The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is on the way, and will introduce a host of new characters as it covers the rise of Gilead in Toronto and the continuation of June's nightmare. One of these new characters has been detailed in TVLine: Mrs Wheeler.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Matthew James-Bailey hints at Ethan being caught out over Maya
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Matthew James-Bailey has hinted that his character, Ethan Williams, might soon be caught out over a big lie. Earlier this year, Ethan murdered his ex-girlfriend Maya (Ky Discala), with Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) becoming the prime suspect soon after when a cloth with the Deadly Sheen logo on it was found with the body.
digitalspy.com
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, David meets a woman from his past who helps him feel like himself again, while Dylan starts fighting for his team – but is met with some opposition from Marcus. Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments to watch out...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Chas and Al caught out, and 8 more soap spoilers for this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Cheating Chas and Al are caught out. (Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV) Chas and...
Comments / 0