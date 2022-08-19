ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Slower winds will...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Hawaii

Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. UH's...
hawaiinewsnow.com

This dapper mail carrier is turning heads ... and melting hearts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the skinny...
hawaiinewsnow.com

August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn

Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. Morning Beat: "What Comes Next for US Rep Kai Kahele" Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Civil Beat's Nick Grube explains how a tough loss in...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: July Hotel Occupancy

Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. UH's...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Electric cars by state

Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
hawaiinewsnow.com

The newest Tiktok trend: Costco fashion finds

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is erasing...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Aug. 24, 2022)

White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is erasing...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Slower winds will bring in muggy conditions over the state Tuesday. HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM HST. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds....
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: The Mullet Champion

HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Brandon Francisco trial put on hold

White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is erasing...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,219 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,696 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
