HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO