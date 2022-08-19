Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Slower winds will...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Hawaii
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. UH's...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This dapper mail carrier is turning heads ... and melting hearts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the skinny...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club. Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.
hawaiinewsnow.com
August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. Morning Beat: "What Comes Next for US Rep Kai Kahele" Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Civil Beat's Nick Grube explains how a tough loss in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With things borrowed and new, Japanese wedding industry vows to make a comeback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Japanese wedding business in Hawaii was decimated by the pandemic. Today, there are still a handful of industry survivors holding on ― waiting for the business to come back. And in the meantime, they’re getting creative. At Something Borrowed Wedding Hawaii, Joan Lizo-Urbano and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: July Hotel Occupancy
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. UH's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready to belt out ‘Don’t Stop Believin’': Journey is returning to Hawaii!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to belt out the song “Don’t Stop Believin’” because the iconic rock band Journey is returning to the islands for the first time in five years!. Promoter Rick Bartalini Presents announced Tuesday that Journey will be taking the stage at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Japanese wedding industry in Hawaii used to be booming. Now, it's slow to make a comeback
A recent examination found that 62 of the machines are now damaged and unusable, the suit said. The Navy insists it's already working to fix the issues as the Red Hill water crisis drags on. Bid to get bail rejected for Kapolei couple accused of being Russian spies, stealing IDs...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Electric cars by state
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The newest Tiktok trend: Costco fashion finds
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is erasing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Aug. 24, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is erasing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
What is your bug dance as things heat up and they come in swarms!. Slower winds will bring in muggy conditions over the state Tuesday. HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM HST. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds....
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: The Mullet Champion
HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Brandon Francisco trial put on hold
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is erasing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Proven program to reverse heart disease, other health conditions
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of customers on Maui are without power Tuesday morning as the island deals with a widespread outage. The outage occurred 2:45 a.m. impacting an estimated 65,000 customers. As of 9:15 a.m., Hawaiian Electric said roughly 15,000 customers are still without power. Crews are still working to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,219 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,696 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
Comments / 0