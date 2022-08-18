Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
St. Louis plans to take action against Kia, Hyundai for making cars too easy to steal
After dozens of Kia and Hyundai cars, St. Louis is one of many cities that is looking into litigation against the car manufacturers for making them too easy to break into.
Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally
Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
City Gear and Nike host Cutz For Kids back-to-school event
City Gear and Nike are hosting Cutz For Kids Back-to-School event at City Gear in Jennings.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Man Harasses Dierbergs Shoppers, Bites Cop, Gets Arrested
A 30-year-old St. Louis man is facing three charges of assault and one charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident Friday at Dierbergs grocery store that began with him harassing women and escalated from there. Police say that Julius Butler was at the Brentwood location of Dierbergs acting aggressively...
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
KMOV
St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
KMOV
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
KMOV
1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Jahshua Foster, 25, was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was found dead lying on the sidewalk. Homicide detectives have not released any...
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
KMOV
27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man charged in murder of Cahokia Heights woman
An East St. Louis man is in custody for the April murder of a Cahokia Heights woman.
Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north St. Louis
A Schnucks in north St. Louis was shut down Thursday after police said a security guard shot someone inside the store.
Show Me Cash Jackpot winners in St. Louis County
A retired couple in St. Louis County has won Missouri Lottery's Show me Cash drawing, surprising the recipients.
Man in custody for a pair of home invasions Friday
A suspect is in custody Sunday morning for a pair of brazen home invasions Friday afternoon in south St. Louis
