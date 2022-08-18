ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally

Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Man Harasses Dierbergs Shoppers, Bites Cop, Gets Arrested

A 30-year-old St. Louis man is facing three charges of assault and one charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident Friday at Dierbergs grocery store that began with him harassing women and escalated from there. Police say that Julius Butler was at the Brentwood location of Dierbergs acting aggressively...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Jahshua Foster, 25, was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was found dead lying on the sidewalk. Homicide detectives have not released any...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in South City alley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
KMOV

27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

