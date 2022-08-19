ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

ODFW to host public meetings on Heart Lake treatment plan

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will host public meetings in Lakeview and Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and Thursday, Aug. 25, to outline plans to remove brown bullhead and fathead minnow from Heart Lake to improve the trout fishery. The Aug. 24 meeting in Lakeview will begin...
LAKEVIEW, OR
Town Hall on White Nationalism in Southern Oregon

Urban League of Portland President & CEO, Community Leaders Plan To Discuss Life As A Person Of Color In Medford, Ashland and Surrounding Areas. The following is an announcement from Urban League of Portland President & CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson about an upcoming Community Conversations event beginning live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2020, at Southern Oregon University. The event will also be streamed via social media and on public access television.
ASHLAND, OR
Tempering the flames in southern oregon

JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. — In the span of one night this week, 232 lightning strikes sparked dozens of wildfires in Jackson and Josephine counties. Getting a handle on them required preparation, perspiration and all hands on deck. To face off against a wave of fire starts sparked...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Fire breaks out behind apartments on Klamath Falls

Yesterday around 4:00 pm, a fire broke out in Klamath Falls behind the Florence Apartments along the canal off California Avenue near highway 97. Fire crews were able to reach it quickly, only allowing it to spread to a little over an acre, before they had the fire under control around 4:30 pm. The Southbound US97 ramp was temporarily closed, but has reopened. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Rain Rock Casino breaks ground on an exciting addition

Yreka, CA - Today the Rain Rock Casino in Yreka broke ground to begin its transformation from a pit stop casino to a travel destination. The future of the casino will provide more stability to Siskiyou County and the Karuk Tribe. Projected to be complete in 2024 the Rain Rock...
YREKA, CA
Local credit unions intend to merge

The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Medford District Bureau of Land Management Closing Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail for Public and Firefighter Safety

Medford, Oregon 22 August 2022– As a result of the Rum Creek Fire, the BLM is closing and not permitting use of the Wild and Scenic Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail from Grave Creek to Russian Creek until further notice. This order is for the safety of the public and firefighter personnel and covers all BLM-managed public lands 1/2 mile north and south of the Rogue River.
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
MEDFORD, OR
Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs seeks volunteers

Jackson and Josephine Counties — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking volunteers in Jackson and Josephine Counties for its Veteran Volunteer Program who are interested in serving aging veterans by helping them learn how to access potential earned benefits and resources. The goal is to equip...
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon man dies in head-on crash along Highway 234

A 67-year-old Oregon man died Monday night when another driver crossed over the center lane of Highway 234 and crashed head on with his car state troopers said. The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. along Highway 234 near where it crosses the Rogue River. Initial reports say that...
MEDFORD, OR
Motorcyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Klamath falls, when he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene, facing charges of failing to perform duties of driver-felony. At approximately 6:33 pm officers...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 22

On August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty. After the operation was concluded, a total of 6,916 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. A percentage of the illegal plants had already been harvested and were in various stages of being processed. Also located and seized were two semi-automatic rifles, neither of which had serial numbers. Both firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines and found near multiple, loaded magazines. The illegal operation involved approximately forty greenhouses and the use of an estimated one million gallons of water, which was pumped from an illegal well on-site during the summer growing season. Personnel from the Klamath County Water Masters and Klamath County Waste Management also responded to the property after it was secure, to assist with the investigation. The case is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Evacuation Warnings lifted for Callahan Fire

CALLAHAN, Calif.-- A new wildfire that has sparked in the Klamath National Forest is burning at a high rate of speed, prompting new Evacuation Warnings for Siskiyou County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Callahan Fire is reported to be between 7 to 8 acres and is roughly 6 miles east of Callahan. Officials are reporting that resources including air tankers and a heli-tanker are on scene.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire

GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
TALENT, OR
Medford woman suing Dairy Queen over onion rings oil burn

MEDFORD — A Medford woman filed a lawsuit on Aug 9 against T. A. U. Investments, owners of the Dairy Queen on West Main Street in Medford, claiming she was burned when hot oil poured out of an onion ring container. According to court documents, Mari Thompson is seeking...
MEDFORD, OR

