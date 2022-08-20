ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news

 4 days ago

Two of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders go head-to-head in the dugouts of Selhurst Park as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa make the trip to Croydon to take on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. Who will come out on top? Make sure you know how to watch a Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can head to Peacock TV to watch an Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream from just $4.99 a month . Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for Peacock access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream

Date: Saturday 20th August

Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

Canada stream: FuboTV

Palace seemed to be on their way to a famous win at Anfield on Monday night, particularly after Darwin Núñez was sent off for head-butting Joachim Andersen with his team 1-0 down, but a stunning equaliser from Luis Díaz saved Liverpool’s blushes. That leaves Palace winless after two games – and with only two victories from their past six meetings with Villa that run could continue.

Vieira has made just one change to his line-up today, with Odsonne Édouard in for Nathaniel Clyne as Palace revert to a back four.

Aston Villa bounced back from an opening-weekend defeat against newly promoted Bournemouth with a convincing win over Everton. Steven Gerrard came out on top in his first managerial battle against former England teammate Frank Lampard, with Ollie Watkins providing assists for both Danny Ings and Emi Buendía, before Lucas Digne scored an own-goal for his former club.

Gerrard has made three changes to his starting XI today, with Ings and Coutinho out for Bailey and Buendía. Ezri Konsa also comes in for Diego Carlos, who has undergone surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST today, Saturday 20th August 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BxDa_0hNnL3wF00

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eb5yU_0hNnL3wF00

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon
Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN , which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEii4_0hNnL3wF00

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream with a VPN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22psTt_0hNnL3wF00

(Image credit: Rockybiggs - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Selhurst_Park_Holmesdale_Stand.jpg)

Using a VPN for Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream.

UK: watch a Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream

Sadly, Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on FuboTV , Optus Sports and Peacock TV .

Australia: Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream

The Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season – including Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVtbE_0hNnL3wF00

FuboTV Watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for August

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 20th August

12:30 Spurs v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Leicester v Southampton
17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Sunday 21st August

14:00 Leeds v Chelsea
14:00 West Ham v Brighton
16:30 Newcastle v Man City

Monday 22nd August

20:00 Man Utd v Liverpool

Saturday 27th August

12:30 Southampton v Man Utd
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Chelsea v Leicester
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Crystal Palace
17:30 Arsenal v Fulham

Sunday 28th August

14:00 Aston Villa v West Ham
14:00 Wolves v Newcastle
16:30 Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Tuesday 30th August

19:30 Crystal Palace v Brentford
19:30 Fulham v Brighton
19:45 Southampton v Chelsea
20:00 Leeds v Everton

Wednesday 31st August

19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
19:30 Arsenal v Aston Villa
19:30 Man City v Nottingham Forest
19:45 West Ham v Spurs
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

#Liverpool#Crystal Palace#Tv Streaming#Peacock Tv#Bst 10am Et Venue#Fubotv Palace#Bournemouth#Everton
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

