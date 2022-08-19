ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Hawaii

When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: Beckham's "worm" and animals splooting

Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. UH's Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs joins us to talk about Saturday's big game against Vanderbilt, and the celebration that goes with it. Business News: July Hotel Occupancy.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins.
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. "Caught Inside" premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic.
hawaiinewsnow.com

August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn

Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. Morning Beat: "What Comes Next for US Rep Kai Kahele"
Seal
Person
Woody Harrelson
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: The Mullet Champion

HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
#Good Cause#Business News#Hawaiian#102nd
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday. This will keep a land sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Chinatown shooting that killed a woman likely not a random act

So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world's attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Foodbank, local chef provide tips to stretch a meal with healthy, budget-friendly ingredients

Oahu
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Electric cars by state

Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn.
hawaiinewsnow.com

The newest Tiktok trend: Costco fashion finds

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis.
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage

Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage. Hawaiian Electric said crews are working to bring power back to remaining customers in parts of West Maui, Upcountry and East Maui. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter trades, more showers on the way

Trade winds will begin to gradually weaken late Monday, with local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes expected midweek. A mid-level disturbance will also move in from east to west, which could result in increased clouds and showers, including for interior and leeward areas during the afternoons, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels may also rise a bit with the lighter winds. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late in the week.
