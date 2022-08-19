Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready to belt out ‘Don’t Stop Believin’': Journey is returning to Hawaii!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to belt out the song “Don’t Stop Believin’” because the iconic rock band Journey is returning to the islands for the first time in five years!. Promoter Rick Bartalini Presents announced Tuesday that Journey will be taking the stage at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Hawaii
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. UH's...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trending: Beckham's "worm" and animals splooting
Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. UH's Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs joins us to talk about Saturday's big game against Vanderbilt, and the celebration that goes with it. Business News: July Hotel Occupancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard explains...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Slower winds will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Make-A-Wish Hawaii celebrates 40 years of helping keiki with critical illnesses
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. UH's...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. Morning Beat: "What Comes Next for US Rep Kai Kahele" Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Civil Beat's Nick Grube explains how a tough loss in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Proven program to reverse heart disease, other health conditions
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Japanese wedding industry in Hawaii used to be booming. Now, it's slow to make a comeback
A recent examination found that 62 of the machines are now damaged and unusable, the suit said. The Navy insists it's already working to fix the issues as the Red Hill water crisis drags on. Bid to get bail rejected for Kapolei couple accused of being Russian spies, stealing IDs...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: The Mullet Champion
HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club. Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With things borrowed and new, Japanese wedding industry vows to make a comeback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Japanese wedding business in Hawaii was decimated by the pandemic. Today, there are still a handful of industry survivors holding on ― waiting for the business to come back. And in the meantime, they’re getting creative. At Something Borrowed Wedding Hawaii, Joan Lizo-Urbano and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday. This will keep a land sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Chinatown shooting that killed a woman likely not a random act
So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Foodbank, local chef provide tips to stretch a meal with healthy, budget-friendly ingredients
HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore, are being remembered as pillars of their community. Relatives say they leave behind three children, including a daughter who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized. HNN spoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Electric cars by state
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The newest Tiktok trend: Costco fashion finds
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is erasing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage. Hawaiian Electric said crews are working to bring power back to remaining customers in parts of West Maui, Upcountry and East Maui. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter trades, more showers on the way
Trade winds will begin to gradually weaken late Monday, with local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes expected midweek. A mid-level disturbance will also move in from east to west, which could result in increased clouds and showers, including for interior and leeward areas during the afternoons, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels may also rise a bit with the lighter winds. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late in the week.
Comments / 0