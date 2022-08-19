Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Gewirtz Details New VICE TV Project From Dark Side Of The Ring Creators
It was announced on August 8th that a new series titled Tales from the Territories will premiere on Vice TV Tuesday, October 4th. The series is from Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Seven Buck Production behind the project. The series is said to take viewers back to “the golden age of professional wrestling.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle And The Rock Drank Soured Milk During Segment On SmackDown
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared on Twitter that during an in-ring segment with The Rock, both men actually drank soured milk. On the August 2001 edition of SmackDown, Angle and The Rock both drank cartons of milk in a show of mutual respect. Apparently, the milk had been sitting in a hot room for days before the show. You can check out what Angle posted below.
WWE・
ewrestlingnews.com
Big E Opens Up On His Recovery From Broken Neck
Big E has been recovering from the broken neck that he suffered on the March 11 episode of SmackDown when taking an overhead suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E appeared on the latest episode of Out of Character and provided an update on his recovery. “Essentially, the issue right now...
WWE・
Jamey Rootes dead at 55: Former Texans president mourned by team with heartbreaking post by wife about her sudden loss
JAMEY Rootes, the former President of the Houston Texans has died at 55 after a "battle with mental health issues," his wife has confirmed. Rootes was President of the NFL team and has been a fixture in the Houston community for decades. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, confirmed the news...
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock Missed Out On Huge Hollywood Role Because He Lacked Star Power
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lost out on the iconic role of Jack Reacher, because he lacked star power. Jack Reacher, the protagonist of a series of books by British author Lee Childs, is a former U.S. Army MP turned spy and vigilante. According to a report from ScreenRant,...
Comments / 0