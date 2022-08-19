ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Brian Gewirtz Details New VICE TV Project From Dark Side Of The Ring Creators

It was announced on August 8th that a new series titled Tales from the Territories will premiere on Vice TV Tuesday, October 4th. The series is from Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Seven Buck Production behind the project. The series is said to take viewers back to “the golden age of professional wrestling.”
Kurt Angle And The Rock Drank Soured Milk During Segment On SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared on Twitter that during an in-ring segment with The Rock, both men actually drank soured milk. On the August 2001 edition of SmackDown, Angle and The Rock both drank cartons of milk in a show of mutual respect. Apparently, the milk had been sitting in a hot room for days before the show. You can check out what Angle posted below.
Big E Opens Up On His Recovery From Broken Neck

Big E has been recovering from the broken neck that he suffered on the March 11 episode of SmackDown when taking an overhead suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E appeared on the latest episode of Out of Character and provided an update on his recovery. “Essentially, the issue right now...
Corey Graves

