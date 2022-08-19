ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Darlene Love
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Jesus Christ
insideedition.com

Lori Daybell's Son Calls Imprisoned Mom in Promo for New Netflix Documentary

The so-called “doomsday” mom awaiting trial for allegedly killing her two children is the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary, “Sins of Our Mother.”. Lori Vallow Daybell recently appeared in court as a judge determined she was mentally fit to stand trial. In a new promo released...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy