Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
insideedition.com
Meghan Markle Reveals There Was a Fire in Baby Archie's Room During 2019 Trip on New Podcast
Meghan Markle was all smiles on her 2019 royal trip to South Africa, but she is now revealing that behind the scenes, there was a frightening incident with then 4-month-old baby Archie. “The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had...
insideedition.com
Lori Daybell's Son Calls Imprisoned Mom in Promo for New Netflix Documentary
The so-called “doomsday” mom awaiting trial for allegedly killing her two children is the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary, “Sins of Our Mother.”. Lori Vallow Daybell recently appeared in court as a judge determined she was mentally fit to stand trial. In a new promo released...
