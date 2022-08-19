Read full article on original website
Alice in Wonderland themed Cocktail Experience
If you are looking for a quirky, fun night out you will want to check out the Alice in Wonderland themed event located in Minneapolis. Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us to the unique immersive experience. Tickets are selling fast! The Alice experience is held in the basement of Stilheart Distilling...
Log Rolling
Have you ever wanted to feel super macho and act like a lumberjack? Now you can try Log Rolliing! Log Rolling has transformed from a necessity into a fun sport and it is a bit tougher than it looks. Reporter Kristin Haubrich introduces us to Key Log Rolling. You can...
Secondhand Hounds
Secondhand Hounds was founded in 2009. They connect dogs to foster parents and eventually to their forever homes. Since their inception, they have saved the lives of over 24,000 animals. Ben chats with Rachel Mairose, their founder, to find out all they do to support these pets. Secondhand Hounds is...
Johnson Fitness and Wellness
Now more than ever we’re looking for ways to fit exercise into our busy schedules. For some people that means working out at home. Johnson Fitness and Wellness can help you invest in the right equipment!. Reporter Kristin Haubrich goes to Edina to check it out! If you want...
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery
It won’t be long before the leaves start turning colors and we think that makes it the perfect time to plan a wine tasting outing with your friends. Reporter Kristin Haubrich is at Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery in Kasota where you should make your next outing at. For more information, click here.
