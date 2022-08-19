ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devastated couple demand action as their Jack Russell foams at mouth after drinking from algae-hit lake - the second dog to die there this year

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A 'devastated' couple are demanding a council puts up warning signs about toxic algae in a lake after their dog became the second to die at the beauty spot in recent months.

James Brady, 34, and Patricia Gora, 29, found one of their two dogs 'convulsing' and 'foaming at the mouth' minutes after swallowing water during an early-morning walk at Anton Lakes in Andover, Hampshire.

Miss Gora, an army chef, described her horror as she and her partner 'watched the life go' out from the eyes of their two-year-old female miniature Jack Russell, Maple, on Saturday morning.

Maple died just half an hour after frolicking in the water, where another puppy was taken ill and died in April.

Miss Gora, 29, and Mr Brady, 34, rushed Maple to the nearest vet who was unable to save her.

Patricia Gora, 9, and James Brady, 34, with their two-year-old miniature Jack Russell, Maple, who sadly died after ingesting a toxin at Anton Lakes in Andover, Hampshire
Maple's devastated owners said she loved the outdoors and happily pranced over to the lake to collect her ball before suffering convulsions
Test Valley Borough Council (TVBC) are investigating 'blue-green algae' in the lake following a previous dog death this year

The couple, from Tidworth, Wiltshire, added the vet told them Maple had likely ingested a 'toxin' from the lake.

The heartbroken owners, who are expecting their first child later this year, said they were unaware of an investigation by Test Valley Borough Council (TVBC) into 'blue-green algae' in the lake following the previous dog death this year.

They are now demanding the council put up signage warning dog walkers of the potential dangers.

Mr Brady explained he and his partner had decided to walk their dogs Maple and Misty, an eight month old Bichon Frise, at the idyllic-looking lakes on Saturday morning, before temperatures rose in the afternoon.

Before leaving, Maple happily pranced over to collect her ball which had rolled into the lake.

Mr Brady, who works for a stairlift company Stannah, explained: 'She must have ingested something...

James Brady with his dogs Maple (right) who sadly died after the walk in Anton Lakes, and Misty (left) who emerged unscathed from the incident
Patricia Gora and James Brady with 'outdoors-loving' Maple at the peak of a summit in Snowdonia
Miss Gora (pictured with Maple) described her dog's horrific 'convulsions' and said: 'She looked at me and her eyes were rolling and her whole body started shaking'

'At first she was fine, then as we continued the walk I was ahead with Misty and I heard Patricia shouting that something was wrong with Maple.'

Miss Gora described her dog's horrific 'convulsions', saying: 'She looked at me and her eyes were rolling and her whole body started shaking.

'She was trying to find her balance but she couldn't. I thought maybe it was the cold from the water so I tried to massage her.'

Mr Brady added: 'She was getting worse and worse. Her mouth was foaming and her heartbeat was getting so faint.

'We weren't prepared but, at that stage, it wouldn't have mattered anyway... It was so fast.

'I could almost see the life go from her eyes. It was horrendous. Watching it all happen before our eyes was just a nightmare.

'It took 28 minutes from her going into the water to dying.'

The couple attempted to revive Maple before driving to the instore vets at their nearest Pets At Home.

Misty and Maple both went for a walk to Anton Lake with their owners on Saturday, but sadly Maple died after entering the water
Tests took place which showed the water was below the level of potential risk, but Mr Brady said he and his partner were completely unaware of the investigation
 'There was no way to know, we never saw a sign,' Mr Brady said. 'I went back two or three hours later, and I saw one sign at one entrance. It was literally a 50/50 chance and we made the wrong choice'

Despite giving the dog adrenaline and trying to assist her breathing, the vet was unable to save Maple and said she had likely died due to a toxin in the water.

The death comes just months after accountant Jordan Shearman, 24, and nursery worker Hannah Washington, 23, lost their one year old Cocker Spaniel puppy, Roo, in shockingly similar circumstances.

The couple said their 'precious' puppy suffered fits similar to Maple in what Mr Shearman described as the 'worst experience of my life'.

Roo's death prompted an investigation into the presence of a blue-green algae at the beauty spot, with the couple saying they didn't want a similar tragedy to happen again.

Tests took place which showed the water was below the level of potential risk, but Mr Brady said he and his partner were completely unaware of the investigation and had not seen a sign which had been put up at a different entrance.

'There was no way to know, we never saw a sign,' Mr Brady said.

Jordan Shearman, 24, and nursery worker Hannah Washington, 23, lost their one year old Cocker Spaniel puppy, Roo, in shockingly similar circumstances
One-year-old spaniel Roo (pictured) suffered fits similar to Maple while walking at Anton Lakes in April, in what Mr Shearman described as the 'worst experience of my life'
Mr Shearman with Roo in the water at Anton Lakes, shortly before the dog suffered convulsions

'I went back two or three hours later, and I saw one sign at one entrance. It was literally a 50/50 chance and we made the wrong choice.

'If we'd gone the other way, we would have seen the warning sign. There should be signs around the entire lake.

'It happens once, you learn from it. It happens a second time and it's negligence at that point.

'There is obviously something going on with the lake. They might think everyone knows, but that doesn't account for people like us, travelling into Andover.

'It's a beautiful lake and a lovely place, but you currently don't know the risks until it's too late. Maybe this time, they will take it seriously.

'It's a beautiful lake and a lovely place, but you currently don't know the risks until it's too late. Maybe this time, they will take it seriously,' said Mr Brady
Roo's death prompted an investigation into the presence of a blue-green algae at the beauty spot, with the couple saying they didn't want a similar tragedy to happen again

'We just want to warn as many people as we can - mainly those with little dogs like Maple.'

TVBC has since taken more water samples from the lake, but warned there was always a risk of natural bodies of water in the UK containing the algae.

A spokesperson for the council said: 'We have installed temporary notices [since the weekend] advising people not to swim in the lake or allow their dogs to drink or play in the water on a precautionary basis.

'We understand people will be concerned as another dog passed away several months ago after a visit to the lakes.

'Blue-green algae occurs naturally and there are commonly low levels present in ponds, streams, lakes and estuaries throughout the UK.

'It therefore remains important to note that there will always be some level of risk with any pet or person swimming in a natural body of water, particularly in hot and sunny weather.

'The loss of any pet is devastating and our thoughts are with Maple's owners.'

Comments / 55

Oopssaidit
2d ago

This alge in the water has been in the news alot, never let your pet drink from ponds, lakes or beaches! Always carry bottled water for pets!

leborts
2d ago

Why does everyone need a sign? Common sense should be used in all that you do and quit waiting for a sign. Would you drink the water?, if the answer is no then don’t let your dog.

Freedom to speak
2d ago

you can see the water doesn't look like very safe why would you let your dog drink out of it. not too sure about what might be in the water either alligators in your area crocodiles in your area. is it considered a safe water for people to swim in if not then maybe your dog shouldn't be there either

