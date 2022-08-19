Read full article on original website
Related
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
(Manchester, IA) — A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew a crowd of more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
KCCI.com
DNR: Lake in Iowa tests 10 times over acceptable level for E.coli
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A lake in northwest Iowa is testing off the charts for E. coli. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it found 10 times the acceptable level at Spirit Lake. That's near Okoboji in Dickinson County. The DNR said the rapid growth of bacteria could...
iowapublicradio.org
U.S.' largest newspaper owner cuts Iowa staff, leaving small papers' futures in question
Laigha Anderson wanted to be her own person. Coming from a big family Leavenworth, Kansas, that was hardly a given. She had to get out. “I didn’t want to be so-and-so’s daughter or so-and-so’s cousin,” she said. “I just wanted to be Laigha.”. In December...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Settlement proposed on millions that Iowa nursing home chain owes taxpayers
An Iowa nursing home chain that’s mired in bankruptcy proceedings is edging closer to a settlement agreement on millions of dollars owed to the federal government. QHC Facilities, an Iowa company that filed for bankruptcy late last year, has in recent years operated eight Iowa nursing homes and two assisted living facilities. One of the […] The post Settlement proposed on millions that Iowa nursing home chain owes taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Should Iowa Democrats Be Panicked By State Fair Straw Poll?
Iowa Democrats better hope the results of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll are inaccurate. However, if the unscientific is anything close to reality, Tuesday, November 8, might prove to be a painful night for Iowa Democrats and a Republican celebration. Secretary of State...
Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop
How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
iheart.com
Racoons Begin Their Own Early Corn Harvest In Iowa
(Undated) -- There are signs an annual pest has started feasting on some of Iowa's corn crop. Iowa State University Extension Agronomist Megan Anderson is sharing photos of damage she says is likely caused by raccoons. She says the tell-tale signs are broken stalks, torn down, tossed around, and ears cleaned of any corn. She says raccoons will often find a corn variety they like and continue causing damage for several rows. She also says racoons can be hard to manage.
$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket
Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
Man Reels in 90 Million Year Old Fossil on Iowa-Nebraska Border
For some fishermen (like me), it's amazing when you just reel in a live fish. I enjoy the sport -- if you can call it that -- pretty much only when I actually catch something. Other than that, I can't agree with the sentiment that "a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work."
KCCI.com
Fire at the Iowa State Fairgrounds destroys storage building
DES MOINES, Iowa — A building just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Crews have the flames under control now and are working to find the cause. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is...
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
northwestmoinfo.com
Most Iowa Well Water Users Don’t Do Annual Quality Tests — As They Should
Water Well. Photo by Missouri Department of Natural Resources. (Radio Iowa) A new survey finds as many as three out of four Iowa households that rely on private well water may be at risk for unhealthy nitrate levels. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach survey found just 10 percent of well owners tested their water quality in the last year, as it is not required by state law. Jamie Benning is the assistant director for Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension at ISU.
koamnewsnow.com
Iowa trucking company acquires CFI in $525 million dollar deal
NORTH LIBERTY, Ia. – An Iowa-based trucking company today announced its plan to acquire CFI Logistica operations in Mexico from TFI International for $525 million. Headquartered in Joplin, Missouri, CFI provides dry van and temperature-controlled truckload services to major customers throughout the U.S. and into Mexico and Canada. Officials...
Daily Iowan
Dobbs decision prompts GOP leadership to cut down abortion access in Iowa
Iowa Republicans are making headway in their attempts to restrict abortion in the state. Republicans’ efforts, however, are stalled while pending Johnson and Polk County court cases make their way through district courts. GOP moves to limit abortion in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa Republicans have been...
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
What Happens To The Leftover Food At The Iowa State Fair?
There are arguably too many food options when you attend the Iowa State Fair. From the food on a stick, all things fried, to buckets filled to the brim, it’s hard to know where to start. Now that the fair is over, you are going to have to wait until next year to get your hands on another bucket of cookies.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2