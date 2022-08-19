Read full article on original website
purewow.com
What’s Next for Chrissy Metz After ‘This Is Us’?
Now that This Is Us has come to an end, there’s only one question on fans’ minds: What’s next for Chrissy Metz (who played Kate Pearson)?. In a recent interview with PureWow, the 41-year-old actress discussed the popular NBC series and revealed that she’s ready for the next chapter in her career. “It’s hard to let go of something that was part of my life for six or seven years,” she told PureWow.
‘Sister Wives’ Takes a Dramatic and Emotional Turn As the Brown Family Dynamic Changes Forever in Season 17, Says Insider
Season 17 of TLC's 'Sister Wives' will feature a new dynamic in the Brown family since Christine's decision to leave Kody.
TODAY.com
Casey Affleck welcomes J. Lo to the family with touching message and a throwback pic
Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck at a Las Vegas wedding chapel more than a month ago. But it was only after the pair swapped vows again over the weekend that her new brother-in-law shared a moving message on social media officially welcoming her to the family. On Sunday, actor, filmmaker...
ETOnline.com
Sterling K. Brown on Post-'This Is Us' Transformation, Convincing His Wife to Give Him Cornrows (Exclusive)
Something tells us that Randall Pearson would be into Sterling K. Brown's new look. The actor has been growing his hair since he wrapped filming on NBC's This Is Us and is opening up to ET about his ongoing physical transformation. "I have a role coming in September that I...
Love Is Blind's Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely Are Divorcing
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are no longer two peas in the same pod. Nearly six months after Love is Blind viewers watched the couple—who connected in the pods during the show's second season—tie the knot during the finale, the pair announced their split in a joint statement.
General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Reveals The Secret Behind Her Walking Dead Collapse
"General Hospital's" Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is having one of the worst years imaginable. Besides the never-ending eternal battle for Little Wiley, Willow also suffered a tragic loss. Her mother, Harmony Miller, (Inga Cadranel) passed away after being struck by Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) vehicle (via Soap Opera Network). Much of Willow's tenure in Port Charles has featured unimaginable pain, with the lone exception being her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and their son, Wiley. However, for the first time in a long time, things were looking up for Willow. It appeared as if the light at the end of a torturous tunnel was finally flickering through when she learned she was pregnant (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
Where Has Katie Logan Been On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Katie Logan (Heather Tom) from "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to matters of the heart. As many times as she's given Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) a second, third, and even fourth chance in their relationship together, he's managed to break her heart more times than anyone can count. That's because he's always had a hard time giving her the support she's needed, especially when she's had so much emotional instability over the years.
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release
The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
talentrecap.com
Camila Cabello Joins ‘The Voice’ Coaches in Season 22 Promo
The Voice just released a new promo ahead of the Season 22 premiere in September. The clip gives us a little taste of how the coaches will get along as Camila Cabello joins the panel. The four of them team up on set to solve a mystery. ‘The Voice’ Coaches...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
Daily Beast
‘Uncoupled’ Star Tisha Campbell Can Laugh About Her Traumatic Breakup… Now
Tisha Campbell has a bruise on her leg. At least, she’s joking that she does. The New York premiere of the Netflix comedy series Uncoupled, in which she co-stars with Neil Patrick Harris, was a few days before, and she had taken her good friend as her date. “She kept squeezing me every time something relatable happened, like from my life,” Campbell tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed over Zoom. Such enthusiastic violence is welcome in this case, the actress laughs. It means the show was resonating, even if in painful ways—in the case of her thigh, quite literally.
‘Wendy Williams Show’ producers refused to help with her addiction: Kevin Hunter
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband claims producers of “The Wendy Williams Show” would not “sign off” on agreeing to get the eponymous talk show host help to aid in her recovery from addiction issues. Kevin Hunter tells Page Six exclusively that Debmar-Mercury didn’t want to engage in any activity that would take Williams away from her iconic purple chair. “Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter says. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.” Hunter, 50, further claims that Williams’ family attended an intervention of sorts with Debmar-Mercury in which he and the group discussed how...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
Chrissy Metz Talks About A Potential 'This Is Us' Spin Off
Chrissy Metz stopped by 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to talk about life after the hit show, her partnership with Capitol One Auto Navigator and whether or not 'This Is Us' has a future spin off in the works. Watch!
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Wed... and Sofía Vergara Shares Pics!
It's official — "Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams are man and wife!. People magazine confirmed the longtime couple are officially married after three years of engagement and five years of togetherness. Sarah's former co-star Sofía Vergara shared several pics from the weekend wedding, revealing perfect...
People
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Khloé Kardashian is showing her daughter some love after welcoming a new addition to the family. Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave her 4-year-old True a special shout-out on Instagram, calling the little one her "happy sweet girl." In the cute photo, True sits on a...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love. On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption. "Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo. One snap shows...
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
