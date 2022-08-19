ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well-wishers raise more than £2,000 for single mother-of-two, 43, after she revealed she had been hospitalised twice due to malnutrition amid the cost of living crisis

By Rachel Muir For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A starving single mother says her faith in humanity has been restored after well-wishers raised more than £2,000 in just a few hours to help feed her children.

Kelly Thomson, 43, revealed this week that she was hospitalised with malnutrition twice after eating one meal a day to ensure she could still afford to feed her two children.

She says she has just £40-a-week to feed her family and fears inflation this winter means she might have to resort to begging.

The 43-year-old, from Slough, Berkshire, decided to launch a GoFundMe page this morning, with a target of just £50 set.

And after just a few hours the total has already passed £2,000 and continues to rise quickly - with Ms Thomson saying 'a weight has been lifted'.

Nearly 100 people have donated so far, with people leaving touching messages of support for the hard-up mother-of-two, who said she was overwhelmed by the generosity.

And she also revealed that one person had volunteered to replace both her children's worn-out school uniforms, while another pledged to buy her food shop each week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJKyO_0hNn8KQZ00
Ms Thomson said she has had a weight lifted knowing that she can afford food for a few weeks thanks to the donations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326ri0_0hNn8KQZ00
The mother-of-two said she was surviving on one meal a day so that she could afford food for her 11-year-old daughter (pictured) and 14-year-old son

Ms Thomson, from Slough, said: 'The offers have been crazy, it's absolutely beautiful.

'Since the story went out I have had more than 100 messages.

'I can't believe the generosity of people. My faith in humanity has been restored.

'A weight has been lifted off my shoulders because I know now that we can afford food for at least a few weeks thanks to the donations.

'I could never have dreamt or imagined that this would happen!'

Ms Thomson, who has a son, 14, and daughter, 11, said she was forced to take her children's birthday gifts to Cash Converters to get money for food.

She said today: 'I told my son he might be able to get his scooter back from the Cash Converters and the little smile on his face was amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImWaO_0hNn8KQZ00
Ms Thomson said she is 'so grateful' for all the donations, which have already surpassed £2,000

'I truly thank everyone from the bottom of my heart, from my children and I wish I could thank everyone personally. I am so grateful.'

Office for National Statistics data released on Wednesday revealed the UK inflation rate reached 10.1 per cent in July - well above analysts' predictions of 9.8 per cent.

It was up from 9.4 per cent the previous month, driven largely by fuel and food prices.

It is the highest inflation has been since February 1982, when the measure was estimated to have been 10.4 per cent.

Although Ms Thomson's universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for all other bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKYSF_0hNn8KQZ00
The 43-year-old, from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed herself as well as her son, 14, and daughter, 11

The single mother-of-two shared her story in the media this week in a desperate bid to shed a light on the crippling inflation hikes.

She has been struggling to get by since getting long-Covid in December 2020, when she was signed off from her job as a cleaner.

Ms Thomson lost two stone, becoming 'underweight' her doctor said, due to the lack of food she eats.

Twice she has ended up in hospital suffering from malnutrition and needed blood transfusions to replenish her depleted iron levels because she cannot afford fresh food.

Her GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gofund.me/f7e01fe5

Comments / 58

NoGuts NoGlory
2d ago

Thanks to the generosity of strangers, she won't have to worry about feeding her kids or herself for a while. Her GoFundMe has doubled to over £4,000 now. I hope it doubles again.

Reply(11)
20
donna
3d ago

Where is the father and why isn’t she looking for a job? I pity the kids but she can find work. That’s what a parent does.

Reply(5)
15
Maureen Jackson-Conwell
2d ago

It really warms my heart to read plights like this and know there are people who will intervene. We can be forever helpful to others no matter how big or how small. I wish this mother and her two children much success. You are loved.

Reply
5
