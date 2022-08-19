Read full article on original website
police1.com
Photos: Troopers find 10 bundles of marijuana after pursuit with 18-year-old
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers made a major drug bust after a pursuit with an 18-year-old. According to Fox News, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop Azael Pena, 18, due to a traffic violation. However, Pena sped away, and, during the incident, he sideswiped a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting filming of police
PHOENIX — A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police faced its first legal challenge Tuesday with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The group's Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition in U.S. District Court. They argue the...
Helicopter crash kills Tenn. state trooper, deputy
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died in a helicopter crash in Marion County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. One was a Marion County deputy sheriff and the other a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer. Officials did not disclose their names, although several sheriffs on Facebook identified the THP officer as Sgt. Lee Russell.
Ala. officer dies in crash while driving home after shift
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. — A police officer in south Alabama died in a crash on Monday evening, officials said. Officer Ivan Lopez worked for the police department in Mount Vernon, a town of about 1,300 people in Mobile County. “I join all Alabama law enforcement in mourning the loss...
N.M. police debut program meant to make it easier to track stolen firearms
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When it comes to tracking stolen firearms, it may all come down to saving a couple of bullet casings. That's what the Albuquerque Police Department believes will help track and trace lost and stolen guns. On Thursday, the department announced a new program called "Save 2 Casings" to do just that job.
Veteran Fla. officer dies weeks after 'catastrophic' crash
MIAMI, Fla. — Special Agent Jose Perez, a decorated veteran law enforcement officer, died Saturday after being hospitalized due to a “catastrophic” crash in early August. In the early hours of August 3, Perez, an agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement since August 2021, was...
S.C. police chiefs, governor hail sweeping police reforms in new law
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Surrounded by the heads of South Carolina law enforcement agencies, Gov. Henry McMaster ceremonially signed a sweeping law enforcement reform law Thursday. The law, which was formally signed in May, creates new standards for training, conduct and accreditation of law enforcement in South Carolina. State leaders hope that the measures position South Carolina as a national leader in law-enforcement-led police reform.
'I don't see this trend getting any better': Officer shortages devastating small-town PDs
MANKATO, Minn. — North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson expects to retire in a few years feeling uncertain about the future of hiring for departments like his. "A recurring theme of concern amongst chiefs and sheriffs across the state is replacing officers that retire, resign or otherwise leave the profession," Gullickson said. "You can't not have cops."
Avoid making a fatal mistake by reducing your risk of weapon confusion
How one New Mexico department uses custom load-bearing vests to separate their weapons By Police1 BrandFocus Staff. In December 2021, former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter was convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. The scenario was one that police officers often encounter ─ a traffic stop for an expired registration and a driver with an outstanding warrant. When the suspect resisted arrest, Potter fired a single, fatal shot after mistakenly firing her gun instead of her TASER.
