Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
deseret.com
‘It was an awesome moment’: You won’t believe how former University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson won the Utah Open Sunday
Usually, the only roars heard at Riverside Country Club in Provo come during football games at nearby LaVell Edwards Stadium, home of the BYU Cougars. But one came Sunday afternoon that probably could have been heard over on campus — and it came after a shot by a former Utah Ute, no less.
kslsports.com
BYU Mascot Cosmo Parachutes Into LaVell Edwards Stadium
PROVO, Utah – We’re still trying to figure out what BYU mascot Cosmo can’t do. Everyone knows about Cosmo’s viral dancing, the three-point line dunks, and a National Championship. But Cosmo doesn’t appear to be stopping there. BYU’s lovable mascot can add parachuting to his...
deseret.com
Current and former BYU golfers, an ex-Ute and 16-year-old Lone Peak High sophomore Kihei Akina among Utah Open leaders
As an amateur, 16-year-old Kihei Akina isn’t eligible for the $20,000 check that will go to the low professional in the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open after Sunday’s final round. But that doesn’t mean the rising sophomore at nearby Lone Peak High won’t be gunning for the tournament...
Nebraska Football: Huskers’ target Caleb Bryant decommits from Utah
Nebraska football might have a second shot at a talented defensive lineman. Caleb Bryant out of Vicksburg, Mississippi has been committed to the Utah Utes since June but recently had a change of heart. The 3-star prospect took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that he was officially decommitting.
ksl.com
Utah golf alum Blake Tomlinson cards 3 eagles for Utah Open title, first win as pro
PROVO — For anybody wondering how former University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson was doing in the final round of the Siegfried and Jensen Utah Open on Sunday, all they had to do was listen for the roar emanating from the 16th green in the mid-afternoon. That's when a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida announces sell out for season opener against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp
The Swamp will be full on opening night. The University of Florida announced that all single-game tickets for their season opener on Sept. 3rd against Utah have been sold out. There are still some tickets available as part of full-season packages. Florida will be a new ball coach on the...
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters
We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
ksl.com
Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market
This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
gastronomicslc.com
This Salt Lake bar wants to be your new home for the big game
Those with September 8th (the start of football season proper for you non sports ball types) circled in their diary will want to pay close attention to this one. With about six months or so under their belt, Flanker Kitchen in downtown SLC have retooled their menu. The unveiling also accompanies the appointment of new chef Roman Contreras, whose new dishes more finely align with what the business is all about. Plainly put, Flanker wants to be the sports bar of your dreams. Forgot those sticky floors, flickering TVs and abjectly miserable food.
ksl.com
Group gathers to rally against Utah's clergy reporting exemption
SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
kmyu.tv
Researcher explains complexities of early Black Mormon history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a recent Belonging in Utah story, 2News told you about an effort to find the history of Black Mormons dating back to the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The process of finding that information turns out to...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
ksl.com
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley for over 65 years, developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds a full dimension...
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
ksl.com
6 fun and entertaining things to do in and around Salt Lake City
This story is sponsored by The Stern Team. As the summer heat gives way to fall, there are lots of activities to do during one of the prettiest seasons in Utah. Whether you are new to the state or a Utah lifer, you can enjoy plenty of nearby adventures all throughout the year — especially on the weekends.
deseret.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
thelastamericanvagabond.com
Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape
The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
