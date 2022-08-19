Read full article on original website
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
‘James Bond’: 2 Very Specific Requirements for Next 007 Just Ruled Out Idris Elba and Tom Hardy
Thanks to the producers looking at two very specific requirements, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy just got ruled out as the next James Bond
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates (With Dozens of Special Features)
Buckle up. As soon as next week, you’ll be able to watch Tom Cruise’s adrenaline-fueled flying missions in “Top Gun: Maverick” from the comfort of your couch. The box office-smashing sequel will be available to purchase digitally starting Aug. 23, while 4K Ultra HD, DVD and Blu-ray versions will release on Nov. 1. The digital release includes 110 minutes of special features that take fans inside the making of the blockbuster hit, including a look at the intense film training the cast went through to prepare for the film’s unparalleled air battle scenes, a behind-the-scenes peek at how the crew captured...
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
Quentin Tarantino’s Review Of Top Gun: Maverick Will Make You Want To See The Movie Again
Audiences loved Top Gun: Maverick when it arrived in theaters, but Quentin Tarantino has a specific reason why the movie worked so well for him.
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
Enola Holmes 2: See Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill In First Look At Netflix’s Sequel
A lot of people know Millie Bobby Brown from her time as Eleven in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, while others may be more familiar with her playing Madison Russell in the MonsterVerse movies Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. On top of those projects though, Brown also has her own film series, as in 2020, she debuted as Enola Holmes in the same-named Netflix movie. We’re now just several months away from Enola Holmes 2 hitting the streaming service, and the first look at Brown, Henry Cavill and more in the sequel have arrived.
Knives Out 2 first look: Daniel Craig is seen at a 'killer dinner party' in new teaser photos shared by Netflix as the sequel's release date is announced
Netflix teased fans earlier on Monday with first look photos for the upcoming sequel, Knives Out 2, also known as, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The anticipated mystery is set to premiere on the popular streaming site later this year on December 23. The movie will also be shown at select theaters, but the date has yet to be announced.
Watch: ‘Sins of Our Mother’ reveals Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries
Netflix is here to hook you in with its latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother. Sins of Our Mother follows the story of what appears to be a picture-perfect family unit with a devoted mother of three, Lori Vallow, at its center. But something changes for the worst over the course of three years, with Lori now in jail awaiting a trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Lori’s charges are in connection to the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.
'The Last of Us' HBO Max Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
The first look at HBO Max's "The Last of Us" is finally here.
Spider-Man: every movie villain, ranked
Spider-Man: No Way Home will return to movie theaters in September. With the ridiculous subtitle of “The More Fun Stuff Version,” the film will include added and extended scenes, prompting fans to swarm the multiplex and marvel at the crossover to end all crossovers. Seeing three Spider-Men together is a huge part of No Way Home‘sallure, however, the presence of multiple villains was equally important to the film’s commercial and critical success.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ re-release date, extended cut details, runtime, and more
The biggest movie of 2021 is set to come back to theaters with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home getting an extended cut. The extended cut is called Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version and it is the latest Marvel extended cut to release in theaters after Avengers: Endgame was re-released with an extra scene.
What is the DCEU’s 10-Year Plan? Every movie confirmed and rumored
The DCEU has been at the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, and DC fans are hotly debating the best path forward for the franchise and its films. Plus, the recent cancelation of Batgirl, due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, has only made this discussion more intense.
Netflix Sets Release Date For ‘Knives Out’ Sequel
Netflix has announced that the highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will be released on December 23. The announcement was quickly followed by the release of several images of the cast. The streaming service’s first-look image prominently features Madelyn Cline, Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and several of the main cast members sitting around a long, elegant table discussing something that is seemingly important.
