Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Dog Goes Blind After Swallowing Oxy At Santa Monica ParkDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
Selena Gomez Seen on a Yacht With Andrea Iervolino: What to Know About the Film Producer
A new man? Selena Gomez has been spotted vacationing in Italy with Andrea Iervolino. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old Italian film producer helped the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star into the water as they spent the day on a yacht on Wednesday, August 3. In another set of snaps, […]
Selena Gomez on Meeting Demi Lovato: ‘I Thought the World of Her’
Selena Gomez can pretty much pinpoint exactly when her friendship with Demi Lovato began. How did the pair initially meet?
Selena Gomez and Hannah Montana are sharing the same house, but is Miley Cyrus making a cameo?
Selena Gomez is preparing for the premiere of the next season of her fan-favorite cooking show ‘Selena + Chef’ on August 18. And while viewers are thrilled for the release of new episodes, featuring special guests and new recipes, others noticed something different in the latest teaser...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez goes out for dinner in Los Angeles
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez are great friends! The pair were recently captured walking out of Catch Steak LA, a contemporary steakhouse restaurant. For the outing, the tv host kept his look casual and rocked a pair of pants, a velvel t-shirt, and black...
Olivia Wilde Wins Custody Battle Against Jason Sudeikis As Harry Styles Affair Rumors Rage
As reported this week by multiple outlets, a judge just granted Olivia Wilde her request to dismiss her ex Jason Sudeikis‘ custody petition. According to court docs obtained by People Magazine, a judge sided with Wilde, 38, last month, and this...
PopSugar
Selena Gomez Wore a High-Cut Swimsuit She Designed Herself on Vacation
Selena Gomez is taking fans along on her tropical vacation by way of TikTok. Just a day after sharing a playful video wearing a simple black one-piece suit, the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared another glimpse of her swimwear collection on Aug 3. Rocking a celestial-print swimsuit from her own La'Mariette collaboration, she mouthed the words to a viral TikTok sound about "sucking in" your stomach. "I'm not sucking sh*t in . . . Real stomachs [are] coming the f*ck back," she said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
Mandy Moore Showcases Elegant Pregnancy Style as She's Honored at HCA TV Awards
Watch: Mandy Moore Reveals Life After This Is Us Has Been "Daunting" Pregnant star Mandy Moore showcased a chic maternity look on the red carpet this weekend as she received a special award for her work. The This Is Us actress and singer, who is expecting her second baby boy...
Kris Jenner & Ex Caitlyn Reunite To Support Daughter Kendall At 818 Party: Photos
Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris met again as they supported their daughter Kendall at her 818 Tequila party in Malibu on Thursday, August 18. While there aren’t photos of the former spouses, both of Kendall’s parents did attend the event, which was to promote the reality star’s liquor brand. Both Kris, 66, and Caitlyn, 72, looked excited to show their support for the brand’s founder.
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
'Hannah Montana' Casting Director Reveals Which Two Stars Almost Landed the Iconic Role
Before Miley Cyrus landed the lead role on the Hannah Montana series, there were two other actresses also in the running for the coveted part. In a now-viral TikTok, the original casting director on the hit Disney Channel show, Lisa London, revealed which other two stars were in the top three for the role of Hannah.
Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments: See Her Fashion Evolution
Selena Gomez has graced red carpets since a young teenager — see how her style has changed throughout the years!
Selena Gomez Sparkles In A Sequined Tangerine Set While Celebrating Her 30th Birthday In Italy
Selena Gomez showed off her sun-kissed skin with the help of a shimmering, two-piece orange ensemble in Capri, Italy last week!. The Only Murders In The Building star, who recently celebrated her milestone 30th birthday, headed to the island on August 3 for a shopping trip with friends. Donning a sequined, high-neck top and matching knee-length shorts, Gomez styled an outfit that fans are obsessed with, and one that really highlighted her radiant, glowing complexion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘29’ Slams Ex Wilmer Valderrama For Dating Her As A Teen
Demi Lovato has been teasing her upcoming album HOLY FVCK for quite some time. On Wednesday, the singer released her latest single “29,” which many fans believe is about her relationship with That ‘70s Show Wilmer Valderrama, whom she started dating when she was 17. Lovato’s single...
Olivia Wilde Steps Out With Harry Styles in New York City Amid Jason Sudeikis Custody Drama: Photos
Walking in the wind. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted on a stroll through New York City amid the director's messy custody battle with Jason Sudeikis. The couple were seen walking in lower Manhattan on Wednesday, August 17. Styles, 28, wore a bomber jacket, trousers and sunglasses, fist-bumping a passerby who recognized him on […]
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez and Little Sister Gracie Share Heartwarming Moment at Olivia Rodrigo Concert
Selena Gomez's relationship with her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, is anything but sour. The Only Murders in the Building actress took to TikTok Saturday to share a throwback of her and Gracie sharing a sweet sister moment while attending Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour. In the heartwarming clip, Selena, who...
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Stronger together! It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”
Comments / 0