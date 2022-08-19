ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Decider.com

‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Malibu, CA
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
PopSugar

Selena Gomez Wore a High-Cut Swimsuit She Designed Herself on Vacation

Selena Gomez is taking fans along on her tropical vacation by way of TikTok. Just a day after sharing a playful video wearing a simple black one-piece suit, the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared another glimpse of her swimwear collection on Aug 3. Rocking a celestial-print swimsuit from her own La'Mariette collaboration, she mouthed the words to a viral TikTok sound about "sucking in" your stomach. "I'm not sucking sh*t in . . . Real stomachs [are] coming the f*ck back," she said.
CELEBRITIES
Selena Gomez
Miley
Selena
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner & Ex Caitlyn Reunite To Support Daughter Kendall At 818 Party: Photos

Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris met again as they supported their daughter Kendall at her 818 Tequila party in Malibu on Thursday, August 18. While there aren’t photos of the former spouses, both of Kendall’s parents did attend the event, which was to promote the reality star’s liquor brand. Both Kris, 66, and Caitlyn, 72, looked excited to show their support for the brand’s founder.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
People

Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu

Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

Selena Gomez Sparkles In A Sequined Tangerine Set While Celebrating Her 30th Birthday In Italy

Selena Gomez showed off her sun-kissed skin with the help of a shimmering, two-piece orange ensemble in Capri, Italy last week!. The Only Murders In The Building star, who recently celebrated her milestone 30th birthday, headed to the island on August 3 for a shopping trip with friends. Donning a sequined, high-neck top and matching knee-length shorts, Gomez styled an outfit that fans are obsessed with, and one that really highlighted her radiant, glowing complexion.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Stronger together! It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”
RELATIONSHIPS

