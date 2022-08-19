ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Huge 485ft wood and steel bridge crashes down into Norwegian river just ten years after opening with drivers somehow surviving the 'catastrophic' collapse as they crossed

A 485ft-long bridge made of wood and steel in Norway collapsed during rush hour this morning, sending a lorry and a car plunging toward the water below. Police were called just after 7.30am local time to attend the fallen Tretten Bridge, central Norway, which crosses the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River. Both drivers...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Golden Circle#Luxury Hotel#Sandy Beaches#Scandinavian
Outsider.com

Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park

A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Huge 1,300lb walrus called Freya faces being put down after ‘reckless’ public started swimming with the 'stressed' animal and coaxing it to shore for selfies in Norway

Norwegian authorities have threatened to put down a popular walrus amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger, they said Thursday. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, has won the public's hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, climbing into boats and getting up-close with tourists. But...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Seafood
TheConversationAU

Mysterious marks on boomerangs reveal a 'forgotten' use of this iconic Aboriginal multi-tool

Alongside kangaroos and Akubra hats, boomerangs are one of the most iconic symbols of the Australian continent. They are also widely misrepresented. Apart from hunting and fighting, boomerangs have many functions in the daily activities of Aboriginal communities, including digging, cutting, and making music. These multiple functions are something Aboriginal people have always known, but the rest of the world has been none the wiser – until now. In a recently published study in the journal PLOS One, we have “rediscovered” a function of boomerangs in Australian Aboriginal culture – shaping stone tools. A child’s toy for a tourist Made from hardwoods, boomerangs are usually...
ARTS
rigzone.com

Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level

The water level at a key German chokepoint on the Rhine River is forecast to surge early next week, making it significantly easier for barges carrying vital cargoes to traverse the waterway. The marker at Kaub, currently at just 35 centimeters (13.8 inches), is expected to jump as high as...
CARS
AFP

Russian tourists' luxury cars fill up Helsinki airport

Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport as Finland becomes an important transit country for Russian tourists flying to Europe. A quick stroll through the carpark at the Helsinki airport revealed dozens if not hundreds of high-end cars with Russian licence plates, including a new Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan and Porsche 911 Turbo S. "It boggles me," Finnish traveller Jussi Hirvonen said after leaving the garage.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Four Seasons Is Offering a $135,000 Private Jet Experience to Tour the World

Four Seasons knows that there is a market out there for people who would prefer to travel in luxury on their vacations. The luxury hotel company also knows that there are some people who can really afford to shell out big time for that experience. And according to The Points Guy, there are new private jet vacation packages available from Four Seasons starting at $130,000.
TRAVEL
Field & Stream

Beads and Billies—a Mountain Goat Hunt in British Columbia

My legs felt like jelly and seemed to be losing strength by the minute. Nightfall brought colder temperatures, and the snow we were walking on was changing structure quickly. I was on a long hike back to the truck with outfitter Bob Milligan behind me and his son Bobby in front of me. We traversed a muddy rockslide and moved toward the river’s edge to avoid a wall of dense alders. I watched the snowshoes in front of me twist and turn to skirt around sprawling shrubs that pushed out and over the river on a snow shelf. I tried to emulate the steps and movements of the young, sure-footed Bobby. However, on the second step along the deep snowbank, the snow shelf collapsed into the flowing water.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Europe's drought the worst in 500 years - report

Two-thirds of Europe is under some sort of drought warning, in what is likely the worst such event in 500 years. The latest report from the Global Drought Observatory says 47% of the continent is in "warning" conditions, meaning soil has dried up. Another 17% is on alert - meaning...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘False autumn’ caused by summer drought spells trouble for nature

The prolonged hot weather and drought have sparked a “false autumn” – which could spell trouble for wildlife when the weather turns colder, a nature charity has warned.All over the UK, trees have been prematurely shedding their leaves to conserve water and energy in a bid to survive the heat.The Devon Wildlife Trust warned the phenomenon was particularly apparent in the South West.It said autumn’s store of nuts and berries may already be severely depleted by the time October and November come around, causing a risk of scarcity for birds and mammals.The trust said it has spotted signs of false...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy