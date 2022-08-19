Read full article on original website
WATCH: Moronic Tourist Scales Fallen Log Instead of Bridge Above Roaring Waterfall in Glacier National Park
With the last few days of summer approaching, many are hitting the trails to soak up the remaining sunshine. However, many hikers, like this one in Glacier National Park, are on the hunt to get the perfect pic, despite putting their lives at risk. Sadly, some tourists devote too much...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
French woman is mauled by a polar bear after it wandered into a tour group's campsite on remote Norwegian Arctic island
A French woman has been mauled by a polar bear which had wandered into her tour group's campsite on a remote Norwegian Arctic island. The tourist was part of a tour group of 25 people camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago, more than 500 miles north of the Norwegian mainland.
Huge 485ft wood and steel bridge crashes down into Norwegian river just ten years after opening with drivers somehow surviving the 'catastrophic' collapse as they crossed
A 485ft-long bridge made of wood and steel in Norway collapsed during rush hour this morning, sending a lorry and a car plunging toward the water below. Police were called just after 7.30am local time to attend the fallen Tretten Bridge, central Norway, which crosses the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River. Both drivers...
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Freya the walrus: Norway officials warn of euthanasia risk if crowds don’t stay away
Norwegian authorities say they are considering putting down a walrus that won hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, because of the danger to the public and itself from sightseers. Despite repeated appeals to the public to keep their distance from the walrus – a young female weighing...
Huge 1,300lb walrus called Freya faces being put down after ‘reckless’ public started swimming with the 'stressed' animal and coaxing it to shore for selfies in Norway
Norwegian authorities have threatened to put down a popular walrus amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger, they said Thursday. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, has won the public's hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, climbing into boats and getting up-close with tourists. But...
British Angler Catches and Releases Gigantic 7-Foot Halibut in Norway
Paul Stevens of Poringland, South Norfolk has been taking anglers on fishing trips in Norway as a guide and destination manager for Sportquest Holidays for over 13 years. This year, he got in on the action—in a big way. While fishing off the coast of Norway on July 6, Stevens boated an absolutely massive halibut.
Mysterious marks on boomerangs reveal a 'forgotten' use of this iconic Aboriginal multi-tool
Alongside kangaroos and Akubra hats, boomerangs are one of the most iconic symbols of the Australian continent. They are also widely misrepresented. Apart from hunting and fighting, boomerangs have many functions in the daily activities of Aboriginal communities, including digging, cutting, and making music. These multiple functions are something Aboriginal people have always known, but the rest of the world has been none the wiser – until now. In a recently published study in the journal PLOS One, we have “rediscovered” a function of boomerangs in Australian Aboriginal culture – shaping stone tools. A child’s toy for a tourist Made from hardwoods, boomerangs are usually...
Angler Catches Massive 36-Pound, 7-Ounce Potential U.K. Record Turbot
On August 8, Alan Evans hooked into an absolute slab of a flatfish—a potential British record turbot. He was fishing with Shetland charter captain Jon Keggie aboard his boat The Revolution. Evans was using a Savage Gear Sandeel V2, which is a jighead paired with a soft-plastic body tailor made for targeting deep sea fish.
The Only Drag Strip in Alaska Is One of the Most Beautiful on Earth
Alaska Raceway ParkNestled among trees with glorious mountain views, it doesn't get better than this.
rigzone.com
Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
The water level at a key German chokepoint on the Rhine River is forecast to surge early next week, making it significantly easier for barges carrying vital cargoes to traverse the waterway. The marker at Kaub, currently at just 35 centimeters (13.8 inches), is expected to jump as high as...
Russian tourists' luxury cars fill up Helsinki airport
Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport as Finland becomes an important transit country for Russian tourists flying to Europe. A quick stroll through the carpark at the Helsinki airport revealed dozens if not hundreds of high-end cars with Russian licence plates, including a new Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan and Porsche 911 Turbo S. "It boggles me," Finnish traveller Jussi Hirvonen said after leaving the garage.
Adolf Hitler ‘secretly planned to invade Britain via popular seaside resort, sinister board game reveals’
A SINISTER Nazi board game in which German children were taught to capture a British seaside resort has confirmed Hitler’s secret invasion plans, an author claims. Experts were baffled when a long-lost copy of Hitler Youth board game “Wir Kämpfen Gegen den Feind” (We Fight Against the Enemy) was rediscovered several years ago.
Germany, Italy, and Japan had big plans for aircraft carriers to turn the tide of WWII, but they never made it into battle
At the start of World War II, many navies envisioned flattops in a supporting role for battleships. By 1945, those roles had reversed.
Thrillist
Four Seasons Is Offering a $135,000 Private Jet Experience to Tour the World
Four Seasons knows that there is a market out there for people who would prefer to travel in luxury on their vacations. The luxury hotel company also knows that there are some people who can really afford to shell out big time for that experience. And according to The Points Guy, there are new private jet vacation packages available from Four Seasons starting at $130,000.
Beads and Billies—a Mountain Goat Hunt in British Columbia
My legs felt like jelly and seemed to be losing strength by the minute. Nightfall brought colder temperatures, and the snow we were walking on was changing structure quickly. I was on a long hike back to the truck with outfitter Bob Milligan behind me and his son Bobby in front of me. We traversed a muddy rockslide and moved toward the river’s edge to avoid a wall of dense alders. I watched the snowshoes in front of me twist and turn to skirt around sprawling shrubs that pushed out and over the river on a snow shelf. I tried to emulate the steps and movements of the young, sure-footed Bobby. However, on the second step along the deep snowbank, the snow shelf collapsed into the flowing water.
BBC
Europe's drought the worst in 500 years - report
Two-thirds of Europe is under some sort of drought warning, in what is likely the worst such event in 500 years. The latest report from the Global Drought Observatory says 47% of the continent is in "warning" conditions, meaning soil has dried up. Another 17% is on alert - meaning...
‘False autumn’ caused by summer drought spells trouble for nature
The prolonged hot weather and drought have sparked a “false autumn” – which could spell trouble for wildlife when the weather turns colder, a nature charity has warned.All over the UK, trees have been prematurely shedding their leaves to conserve water and energy in a bid to survive the heat.The Devon Wildlife Trust warned the phenomenon was particularly apparent in the South West.It said autumn’s store of nuts and berries may already be severely depleted by the time October and November come around, causing a risk of scarcity for birds and mammals.The trust said it has spotted signs of false...
