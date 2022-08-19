Read full article on original website
Should Iowa Democrats Be Panicked By State Fair Straw Poll?
Iowa Democrats better hope the results of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll are inaccurate. However, if the unscientific is anything close to reality, Tuesday, November 8, might prove to be a painful night for Iowa Democrats and a Republican celebration. Secretary of State...
Meme lawsuit against former Iowa politician moves to trial
An Iowa politician is defending his use of a copyrighted photo-turned-meme for his campaign.
Daily Iowan
Dobbs decision prompts GOP leadership to cut down abortion access in Iowa
Iowa Republicans are making headway in their attempts to restrict abortion in the state. Republicans’ efforts, however, are stalled while pending Johnson and Polk County court cases make their way through district courts. GOP moves to limit abortion in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa Republicans have been...
Abortion ban exceptions? Here’s why Iowa governor says she won’t answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has repeatedly declined to say whether she would support any exceptions to an abortion ban. She told WHO 13 that she will wait to see how legal challenges to the state’s abortion laws play out first. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. […]
kscj.com
GOP DOMINATES STRAW POLL AT IOWA STATE FAIR
MORE THAN 2,600 INDIVIDUALS CAST VOTES IN A POLITICAL STRAW POLL CONDUCTED BY THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE AT THE JUST CONCLUDED IOWA STATE FAIR. IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE STRAW POLL WAS CONDUCTED ON IPADS AT THEIR BOOTH INSIDE THE VARIED INDUSTRIES BUILDING:. PATEVOTE OC………GENERAL...
iowapublicradio.org
Rick Stewart says he'd end restrictions on drugs and abortions if elected governor of Iowa
Libertarian Rick Stewart said he would try to end government regulations on drugs, child care centers, and abortions if elected governor of Iowa. He said during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on Iowa PBS that his top priority is ending the war on drugs. Stewart said adults should be allowed to buy drugs such as psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, at pharmacies without a prescription.
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
superhits1027.com
Iowa child well-being report: trouble spots in education
DES MOINES — Some measurements of children’s well-being show warning signs in Iowa in the area of education. The numbers contrast with Iowa’s overall ranking in a new annual report. The Annie E Casey Foundation’s latest Kids Count Data Book places Iowa ninth in the nation in...
superhits1027.com
Iowa blood centers hope to be part of a world record; blood donation event Friday in Mason City
MASON CITY — Blood donation centers across Iowa are taking part in an effort this coming weekend to set a world’s record for most blood donors in a single day. Danielle West, spokeswoman for LifeServe Blood Center, says as part of the Global Blood Heroes Day campaign, they’re urging people to sign up to donate a pint on Saturday, August 27th. West says donations are typically slow during the summertime though the need for blood is usually higher. “With the Iowa State Fair and things like that, people are not thinking about giving, so hopefully, they’ll come in after that and come in on this day,” West says. “We do have a lot of great incentives for our blood donors in our online store. We have a great summer promotion t-shirt that people can get. So I’m hoping that this will bring people in or bring awareness to someone who’s maybe never thought about donating before either.”
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP candidates love state fair, shun DM Register Soapbox
Politicians love spending time at the Iowa State Fair, and many candidates for state and federal offices made multiple visits this year. But in a break with a long-running practice, Republicans seeking statewide and federal offices mostly shunned the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox. Just three of the eleven GOP...
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Settlement proposed on millions that Iowa nursing home chain owes taxpayers
An Iowa nursing home chain that’s mired in bankruptcy proceedings is edging closer to a settlement agreement on millions of dollars owed to the federal government. QHC Facilities, an Iowa company that filed for bankruptcy late last year, has in recent years operated eight Iowa nursing homes and two assisted living facilities. One of the […] The post Settlement proposed on millions that Iowa nursing home chain owes taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
superhits1027.com
Iowa leads U.S. in wind generation added during second quarter
DES MOINES — A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60% of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations according to the Clean Grid Alliance. “The wind...
Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli
The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
KCRG.com
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools. Superintendent Dr. David Smith will be able to designate up to 10 staff members, none of whom are teachers, to carry a concealed weapon in school buildings.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
superhits1027.com
New round of grants go out to 10 schools for therapeutic classrooms, Charles City included in grants
CHARLES CITY — Ten school districts, including one in north-central Iowa are starting the new school year with grants from the Iowa Department of Education to establish therapeutic classrooms. The Ed Department’s consultant for social-emotional-behavioral health Barb Anderson says these classrooms help students whose social, emotional or behavioral needs...
superhits1027.com
Iowa firm poised have nation’s 8th largest trucking fleet
NORTH LIBERTY — An eastern Iowa trucking company has announced a $525 million transaction that will make it the nation’s eighth largest trucking fleet. Heartland Express is based in North Liberty. Contract Freighters Incorporated (CFI) is based in Joplin, Missouri. Heartland Express is acquiring CFI’s logistics unit in Mexico as well as CFI’s truckload unit.
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
