Iowa blood centers hope to be part of a world record; blood donation event Friday in Mason City
MASON CITY — Blood donation centers across Iowa are taking part in an effort this coming weekend to set a world’s record for most blood donors in a single day. Danielle West, spokeswoman for LifeServe Blood Center, says as part of the Global Blood Heroes Day campaign, they’re urging people to sign up to donate a pint on Saturday, August 27th. West says donations are typically slow during the summertime though the need for blood is usually higher. “With the Iowa State Fair and things like that, people are not thinking about giving, so hopefully, they’ll come in after that and come in on this day,” West says. “We do have a lot of great incentives for our blood donors in our online store. We have a great summer promotion t-shirt that people can get. So I’m hoping that this will bring people in or bring awareness to someone who’s maybe never thought about donating before either.”
Renovation plan announced for livestock barns at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced plans to spend millions of dollars to renovate the livestock barns on the fairgrounds. Foundation executive director Peter Cownie says the cattle, horse, sheep, and swine barns will each get an update. “The structures themselves are historic, you know, nearly a century old in some cases. Those will stay the same, but we need to renovate and restore the barns,” he says. “They are all unique, they all have different issues that have occurred over time,”
Iowa State Fair ends run with big crowds and great weather
DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 11-day run topping the one-million mark again. State Fair CEO Gary Slater says there were not many negatives. “The Fair is just tremendous this year — smooth running and whatnot, There’s a little devil in some of the details, but nothing that is any major thing,” he says.
Iowa child well-being report: trouble spots in education
DES MOINES — Some measurements of children’s well-being show warning signs in Iowa in the area of education. The numbers contrast with Iowa’s overall ranking in a new annual report. The Annie E Casey Foundation’s latest Kids Count Data Book places Iowa ninth in the nation in...
Since July 16, over 535 Iowans have texted 988 to chat with a counselor
DES MOINES — The 9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. “We thought it would take some time to build to a higher level,” said Peggy Huppert, executive director of the...
Iowa firm poised have nation’s 8th largest trucking fleet
NORTH LIBERTY — An eastern Iowa trucking company has announced a $525 million transaction that will make it the nation’s eighth largest trucking fleet. Heartland Express is based in North Liberty. Contract Freighters Incorporated (CFI) is based in Joplin, Missouri. Heartland Express is acquiring CFI’s logistics unit in Mexico as well as CFI’s truckload unit.
New round of grants go out to 10 schools for therapeutic classrooms, Charles City included in grants
CHARLES CITY — Ten school districts, including one in north-central Iowa are starting the new school year with grants from the Iowa Department of Education to establish therapeutic classrooms. The Ed Department’s consultant for social-emotional-behavioral health Barb Anderson says these classrooms help students whose social, emotional or behavioral needs...
Study finds nitrate issues with private well water in Iowa
AMES — A new survey finds as many as three out of four Iowa households that rely on private well water may be at risk for unhealthy nitrate levels. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach survey found just 10% of well owners tested their water quality in the last year, as it is not required by state law.
Absentee ballots now available in September 13th special elections in Mason City, West Fork, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
MASON CITY — Absentee ballots are now available for the September 13th special elections for the Local Option Sales Tax for the city of Mason City as well as the special school board elections for the West Fork and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school districts in Cerro Gordo County. An eligible...
GOP candidate says State of Iowa should get out of booze business
DES MOINES — The Republican running for state auditor says he blew the whistle on profiteering in a state agency, but State Auditor Rob Sand’s office hasn’t launched an investigation. Todd Halbur, the former chief financial officer of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, sued the State of Iowa after he was fired in 2018.
Ask the Mayor — August 24, 2022 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb
Clear Lake’s mayor Nelson Crabb was our guest on “Ask the Mayor” on August 24, 2022. Listen to the program/download it via the audio player below.
CDC estimates 84.5% of Iowa kids have had COVID
DES MOINES — The Centers for Disease Control estimates the vast majority of Iowa kids have had COVID. The CDC analyzed samples from children between the ages of six months and 17 years who had blood drawn at commercial labs for non-COVID tests in May and June. The CDC estimates 84.5% of Iowa children had COVID or were recovering from an infection in late spring.
Health Experts: Avoid Packing Sugary Drinks in School Lunches
DES MOINES — It’s back-to-school time for kids around Iowa, and some might gravitate toward soda and other drinks with lots of sugar. As parents start lunch planning for the academic year, they’re advised on what to consider and what to avoid. Health professionals say consuming sugary...
Minnesota man dead after two-vehicle crash between Buffalo Center, Rake
BUFFALO CENTER — A Minnesota man is dead after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Winnebago County on Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 3 o’clock near the intersection of County Roads R-20 and A-30 between Buffalo Center and Rake. A vehicle traveling north on R-20 driven by 61-year-old Dean Balvance of Buffalo Center made a left turn into a residence and turned directly into a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Richard Hensel of Monticello Minnesota.
BREAKING — Osage man arrested for murder in death of missing Cerro Gordo County woman
OSAGE — An Osage man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the discovery of a missing Mason City woman’s body in rural Mitchell County last summer. Authorities in February asked for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of rural Cerro Gordo County, who had been last seen ten months earlier. In July 2021, a human skull which had been placed on a stick was found by a teenager, with additional remains being located in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County this past April.
Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
UPDATED — Plea agreement for Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — A Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City last fall has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors that could result in a prison term of 45 years. 26-year-old Jelani Faulk was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging...
Mason City man pleads not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon after July shooting incident
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in July after a shooting incident in southeastern Mason City has pleaded not guilty. 39-year-old Dave Obregon was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Nashua woman pleads not guilty in Floyd County serious injury by vehicle case
CHARLES CITY — A Nashua woman has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle after an accident in Floyd County last year. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
