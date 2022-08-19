ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

104.3 WOW Country

Where To Go For The Best Loaded Fries In Idaho

French fries are a gift from the heavens and when I first got to Idaho, I fully expected that. Not because of the cliches about Idaho and potatoes but rather because of what I had heard about fry sauce. When I first came to the Treasure Valley, fry sauce was one of the first things I tried, and let me just say, it was an experience. Coming from the south, we didn't have a specific "fry sauce", people would just make their own with various packets of condiments.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can't Be Ignored

Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
IDAHO STATE
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Named One Of Either The Best States For Tipping Or The Worst

Regardless of what state you're in, in America, it's common practice to tip 20% when you're at a restaurant. However, that's not always the way we tip. There can be several factors that come into play when tipping. How was your service? How was the food? How was the overall experience? Or, sometimes the state you're in can depend how good of a tipper you are.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

What Idaho's New State Motto Should Be

Idaho's state motto is the Idaho motto was adopted back in 1891 as an element of the state seal. The motto is "Esto Perpetua" which is Latin for "It is Perpetual" The word 'perpetual' is defined from Oxford as "never ending or changing." A 1920s book called "History of Idaho:...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Here are the Richest Cities in America [stunning gallery]

In his piece, Boise Real Estate Market Overview 2022, Than Merrill, co-founder of FortuneBuilders, CT Homes, and Equity Street Capital, explained Boise's almost 5% housing market spike makes it one of the most desirable markets in the nation. Climbing faster than the majority of America's cities over the last decade,...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

It's National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?

It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

15 Burning Questions Reveal What Google Really Thinks About Idaho

When high school seniors are making one of the biggest decisions of their life, where to go for college, we’re sure they’re doing this. We’re nervous to say it because of how ugly Idaho’s attitude is toward transplants, but twelve years ago, we were doing it too. This author grew up in a city in Northeast Ohio that regularly finds itself on lists like “The Worst American Cities to Live in,” “Most Dangerous Cities in America” and “Poorest Cities in Ohio.” In her final months of college, she started looking for full time radio jobs outside of that city where she’d been on the air for three years. Not one, but two, job postings for Boise, Idaho stuck out and she thought “I think I might be perfect for this.”
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?

The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?

There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
TWIN FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City

When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

