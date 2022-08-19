ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
Louisville Football: Commitment Update

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Five Gamecocks picked for preseason coaches All-SEC team

Five South Carolina Gamecocks football players were voted to the preseason coaches All-SEC team. Defensive back Cam Smith was the lone first-team selection. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens landed on the second-team. Wide receiver Josh Vann, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive lineman Jordan Burch were tabbed third-team. All three teams...
COLUMBIA, SC
Three star PF Kachi Nzeh talks top four schools

Kachi Nzeh, a three star forward out of Newton Pa. is down to four schools. Nzeh named Iowa, St. Louis, VCU and Xavier as his finalists with a decision expected in September or October. “One thing they all had in common is that they’re all giving me the opportunity to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more

As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Five questions following the end of 2022 USC fall camp

USC wrapped up the 2022 edition of fall camp on Saturday, the first under head coach Lincoln Riley. Here are some questions still on the mind as USC enters the final two weeks until the season opener against Rice. 1) Does USC have enough tight end depth?. The Trojans came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
