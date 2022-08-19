Read full article on original website
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis: "I Like Michigan a lot"
Charlotte (N.C.) Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis reflects upon his performance in his squad's 42-7 season opening victory, his experience at Michigan's Barbecue at the Big House, and more.
2023 four-star point guard Josh Hubbard planning future official visits
Like previous offseasons on the hardwood, 247Composite four-star prospect Josh Hubbard had an active spring and summer period. The 2023 point guard from Madison-Ridgeland Academy also took advantage of his playing opportunities.
247Sports
Maryland basketball commit, potential addition make big jumps in new 247Sports rankings
Following his breakout summer performance, Maryland commit Jamie Kaiser's stock made a big jump in rankings. Kaiser Jr. climbed from the No. 72 spot to No. 53 in the updated 247Sports rankings on Monday. The spike comes as no surprise for the 6-6 wing guard from Burke, Va., who starred...
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
Former coach says one-time five-star edge Eyabi Anoma primed for Michigan success
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Former five-star Eyabi Anoma's circuitous path to Michigan has been well-chronicled since his enrollment was announced last week, and his former coach at Baltimore St. Frances said his former star is ready to do big things with the Wolverines. Messay Hailemariam, who runs one of the top...
USC has an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver
Ryan Abraham, Chris Trevino and Shotgun Spratling discuss which of USC's many talented receivers will start come September 3rd against Rice. They highlight speed and diversity in body types as strengths of the unit.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball Predictions: 3-Star Safety Bryce Thornton to Florida
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve provides details on 3-Star safety Bryce Thornton leaning towards committing to the Florida Gators.
Five Gamecocks picked for preseason coaches All-SEC team
Five South Carolina Gamecocks football players were voted to the preseason coaches All-SEC team. Defensive back Cam Smith was the lone first-team selection. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens landed on the second-team. Wide receiver Josh Vann, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive lineman Jordan Burch were tabbed third-team. All three teams...
Three star PF Kachi Nzeh talks top four schools
Kachi Nzeh, a three star forward out of Newton Pa. is down to four schools. Nzeh named Iowa, St. Louis, VCU and Xavier as his finalists with a decision expected in September or October. “One thing they all had in common is that they’re all giving me the opportunity to...
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more
As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
A determined optimist since arrival, now captain Garrett Nelson hopes to help lead Huskers to brighter days
Garrett Nelson has without fail had that let's-do-that-ride-one-more-time quality as long as we've known him. From teenager Husker recruit motivated by anyone who saw him as a Nebraska scholarship overreach to mullet-wearing commit angling across the field on his lonesome to introduce himself to Ndamukong Suh. The latter may not...
All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports
247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
Five questions following the end of 2022 USC fall camp
USC wrapped up the 2022 edition of fall camp on Saturday, the first under head coach Lincoln Riley. Here are some questions still on the mind as USC enters the final two weeks until the season opener against Rice. 1) Does USC have enough tight end depth?. The Trojans came...
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
Three questions on Iowa basketball recruiting as the fall approaches
It's an essential fall for Iowa basketball recruiting as the Hawkeyes look to put the finishing touches on the 2023 class and also get a head start in 2024.
