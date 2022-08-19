ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Marion at Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - After a long offseason filled with conference realignments, coaching changes and summer workouts, Football Friday Night season is finally upon us. Our first Game of the Week in 2022 features two familiar foes. Marion will go on the road to face Wynne. The two teams had...
MARION, AR
Kait 8

Aug. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. More showers are expected Tuesday across the southern counties of Region 8. Rain chances are highest if you live south of Jonesboro, Newport, Blytheville, or Batesville. The farther north you go, the drier things...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Football Friday Night (8/26/22)

FFN SCOREBOARD (8/26/22) You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
MARION, AR
Kait 8

Chamber of commerce honors state representative who beat the odds

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - At only 13 years old, an Arkansas state representative was diagnosed with an aggressive disease, and he was not given good odds. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Marked Tree Chamber of Commerce honored Dwight Tosh for serving the state as a representative and law enforcement officer.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas State men’s basketball reveals 2022 non-conference schedule

Nine non-conference home games headline the Arkansas State men’s basketball non-conference schedule under sixth-year head coach Mike Balado. The nine non-conference home dates at First National Bank Arena are the most in program history. Including the nine previously announced Sun Belt Conference home contests, A-State’s 18 game home schedule ties for the most in program history (18 in 1965-66).
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Commission recommends location for new sports complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A highly-anticipated project moves another step toward the construction phase. At their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports complex. Officials recommended the project would be located at Race Street and McClellan Drive. The property...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas State football holds final practice of fall camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football finished fall camp Monday morning. The Red Wolves had a 2 hour workout at Centennial Bank Stadium. Several NFL scouts were watching the action including reps from the Jets, Saints, and Colts. Butch Jones’ pack have held 14 practices plus 2 scrimmages this...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

New A-State chancellor reveals future changes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a new school year comes new challenges, especially when you have a new front man. Arkansas State University begins the Todd Shields era this year, and the new chancellor wants to improve the school as much as he can. “I am just really excited to...
JONESBORO, AR
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas town sprucing up downtown

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Bringing life back to downtown using art, signs, and much more. Downtown Osceola is frozen in time. The county courthouse dome sits in the center of the downtown block surrounded by restaurants and new businesses. Restoring historic downtown buildings into modern establishments is starting to catch...
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

Free home-based preschool looking to enroll more families

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Parents as Teachers is a program that’s been around since 2011 and now there’s a new push to get you and your youngest enrolled. The free, home-based preschool program is available to families living in Craighead and Greene Counties. Trained parent educators provide home visits...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA

Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Lyon College joining SLIAC in fall 2023

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) officially announced today that Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, will become the tenth member of the conference beginning in Fall, 2023. The conference’s governing bodies unanimously approved Lyon College’s membership application and the Scots will begin regular season competition in 15 of the men’s and women’s sponsored sports in their inaugural year.
Kait 8

Lanes of I-40 bridge to close in Sept. due to inspections

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Lanes of the I-40 Mississippi River bridge will close alternately for about four weeks. The lane closures are set to begin on Tuesday, September 6. The closures will be done by Arkansas Department of Transportation as they do a Nonredundant Steel Tension Member inspection. One...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

