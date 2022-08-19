Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Marion at Wynne
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - After a long offseason filled with conference realignments, coaching changes and summer workouts, Football Friday Night season is finally upon us. Our first Game of the Week in 2022 features two familiar foes. Marion will go on the road to face Wynne. The two teams had...
Kait 8
Aug. 23: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. More showers are expected Tuesday across the southern counties of Region 8. Rain chances are highest if you live south of Jonesboro, Newport, Blytheville, or Batesville. The farther north you go, the drier things...
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (8/26/22)
FFN SCOREBOARD (8/26/22) You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Kait 8
Chamber of commerce honors state representative who beat the odds
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - At only 13 years old, an Arkansas state representative was diagnosed with an aggressive disease, and he was not given good odds. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Marked Tree Chamber of Commerce honored Dwight Tosh for serving the state as a representative and law enforcement officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
Video: Explosion shuts down I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas has been shut down after a truck exploded on the interstate. ARDOT cameras show traffic jammed from Jeannette to Wheatley. Video shows a traffic backup due to the fire. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Check back for updates.
Kait 8
Arkansas State men’s basketball reveals 2022 non-conference schedule
Nine non-conference home games headline the Arkansas State men’s basketball non-conference schedule under sixth-year head coach Mike Balado. The nine non-conference home dates at First National Bank Arena are the most in program history. Including the nine previously announced Sun Belt Conference home contests, A-State’s 18 game home schedule ties for the most in program history (18 in 1965-66).
Kait 8
Commission recommends location for new sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A highly-anticipated project moves another step toward the construction phase. At their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports complex. Officials recommended the project would be located at Race Street and McClellan Drive. The property...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Arkansas State football holds final practice of fall camp
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football finished fall camp Monday morning. The Red Wolves had a 2 hour workout at Centennial Bank Stadium. Several NFL scouts were watching the action including reps from the Jets, Saints, and Colts. Butch Jones’ pack have held 14 practices plus 2 scrimmages this...
Kait 8
New A-State chancellor reveals future changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a new school year comes new challenges, especially when you have a new front man. Arkansas State University begins the Todd Shields era this year, and the new chancellor wants to improve the school as much as he can. “I am just really excited to...
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
Kait 8
West Memphis students head back to school with a new backpack rule
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Students in West Memphis are just hours away from the first day of their new school year. Classes begin Monday with new measures in place to ensure student safety, according to Superintendent Richard Atwill. The first day of school for students also means it’s the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas town sprucing up downtown
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Bringing life back to downtown using art, signs, and much more. Downtown Osceola is frozen in time. The county courthouse dome sits in the center of the downtown block surrounded by restaurants and new businesses. Restoring historic downtown buildings into modern establishments is starting to catch...
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
Kait 8
Free home-based preschool looking to enroll more families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Parents as Teachers is a program that’s been around since 2011 and now there’s a new push to get you and your youngest enrolled. The free, home-based preschool program is available to families living in Craighead and Greene Counties. Trained parent educators provide home visits...
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
Kait 8
Lyon College joining SLIAC in fall 2023
The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) officially announced today that Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, will become the tenth member of the conference beginning in Fall, 2023. The conference’s governing bodies unanimously approved Lyon College’s membership application and the Scots will begin regular season competition in 15 of the men’s and women’s sponsored sports in their inaugural year.
Kait 8
Region 8 Sports Overtime: Jets Aquatic Club & Shark Wave Aquatic Team
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime. Two Jonesboro swim teams shined this summer. The Jets Aquatic Club and Shark Wave Aquatic Team are in the spotlight. You can get your highlight...
Kait 8
Lanes of I-40 bridge to close in Sept. due to inspections
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Lanes of the I-40 Mississippi River bridge will close alternately for about four weeks. The lane closures are set to begin on Tuesday, September 6. The closures will be done by Arkansas Department of Transportation as they do a Nonredundant Steel Tension Member inspection. One...
Comments / 0