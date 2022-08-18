ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

theadvocate.com

Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers

A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shots fired at Baton Rouge police officers Monday morning; suspect arrested in nearby neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A person reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood later that same morning. Police say around 2:45 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street regarding a report of someone at a homeowner's door. As police started to arrive, the individual reportedly began running and firing at the responding officers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 26-year-old man was able to save more than one life after he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash. State Police said the crash happened Friday, Aug. 5, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1019, east of LA 16 in Denham Springs. It ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland and severely injured his girlfriend, Bale' Boudreaux.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Illegal Drug Sales and Firearms Charges After an Anonymous Complaint was Filed

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Illegal Drug Sales and Firearms Charges After an Anonymous Complaint was Filed. On August 18, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Street Crimes Unit received an anonymous complaint about illegal drug sales at the Jubilee Express on College Drive from a concerned citizen.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Lafayette police searching for suspect following Acadiana Mall shooting

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are still searching for a suspect following a shooting at the Acadiana Mall over the weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit says, officers responded to reporting of a shooting inside the mall around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

