wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters, pet dog were inside
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters and pet dog were inside. The State Fire Marshal's Office said Danielle Johnson, 38, was taken into custody after setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house on Billville Road in Hammond late Saturday night.
theadvocate.com
Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers
A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
wbrz.com
Shots fired at Baton Rouge police officers Monday morning; suspect arrested in nearby neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A person reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood later that same morning. Police say around 2:45 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street regarding a report of someone at a homeowner's door. As police started to arrive, the individual reportedly began running and firing at the responding officers.
wbrz.com
2 elderly people hurt after private elevator malfunctioned, fell from second floor
SPRINGFIELD - Two elderly people were injured when a private elevator malfunctioned and fell from the second floor to the ground Sunday. Authorities said a man and a woman were in the elevator at a camp on the Blood River when it fell around 4:30 p.m. The woman broke both of her ankles during the fall.
27-Year-Old Kaitlyn Jones Died In A Deadly Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly car crash in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway. The crash occurred when a Ford Driven by a 22-year-old struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. With minor injuries, the driver [..]
wbrz.com
Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 26-year-old man was able to save more than one life after he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash. State Police said the crash happened Friday, Aug. 5, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1019, east of LA 16 in Denham Springs. It ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland and severely injured his girlfriend, Bale' Boudreaux.
wbrz.com
Gunman in shooting outside North Baton Rouge convenience store turns himself in Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A man turned himself in to police Saturday and admitted his involvement in a North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month. The Baton Rouge Police Department said George Okpara, 35, turned himself in on Saturday, telling officers he was the gunman in a shooting on Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street that left one man injured.
brproud.com
EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A teenager was shot to death in St. Francisville Saturday night. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Burnett Road in St. Francisville around 9 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told deputies they heard a gunshot and saw people running from a nearby apartment...
wbrz.com
Man on parole for 2019 burglary accused of shooting woman in face
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday for shooting a woman in the face and leaving her to die days earlier. According to arrest documents, 41-year-old Jermaine Mack was arguing with a woman on Seneca Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The woman told officers she and Mack were...
wbrz.com
Mother, two kids wanted for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for a mother and her two children after they allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend. The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13,...
wbrz.com
Juvenile suspects arrested for attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - Police say two juveniles were arrested following a shooting incident on Aug. 19. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a man told deputies he and a passenger were stopped at the intersection of Highways 3089 and 70 when another vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire. Neither...
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Illegal Drug Sales and Firearms Charges After an Anonymous Complaint was Filed
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Illegal Drug Sales and Firearms Charges After an Anonymous Complaint was Filed. On August 18, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Street Crimes Unit received an anonymous complaint about illegal drug sales at the Jubilee Express on College Drive from a concerned citizen.
brproud.com
Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
KPLC TV
Lafayette police searching for suspect following Acadiana Mall shooting
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are still searching for a suspect following a shooting at the Acadiana Mall over the weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit says, officers responded to reporting of a shooting inside the mall around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Passenger dies, driver goes to hospital in Airline Highway one-car crash, BRPD says
The passenger in a speeding vehicle that crashed on Airline Highway died and the driver was sent to the hospital in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday night, Baton Rouge Police said. The crash happened about 9:15 p.m., when the driver traveling south on Airline at high speeds lost control of his...
Franklin man arrested, accused of shooting at business with customers inside
Nobody was injured when the shooting happened in the Northwest Boulevard business, just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Man killed in St. Francisville shooting, authorities say
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian L. Spillman says the shooting happened on Burnett Road near Commerce Street and left James “Jackie” Johnson dead.
wbrz.com
Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
brproud.com
30 children reportedly on school bus involved in accident on N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that a school bus has been involved in an accident on Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of N Sherwood Forest Blvd. Along with the school bus, a passenger vehicle was...
