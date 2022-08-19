ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Where To Go For The Best Loaded Fries In Idaho

French fries are a gift from the heavens and when I first got to Idaho, I fully expected that. Not because of the cliches about Idaho and potatoes but rather because of what I had heard about fry sauce. When I first came to the Treasure Valley, fry sauce was one of the first things I tried, and let me just say, it was an experience. Coming from the south, we didn't have a specific "fry sauce", people would just make their own with various packets of condiments.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored

Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Patriotically Prepares To Honor Nampa Warhawks This Weekend

The annual Warbird Roundup will take place this weekend in Nampa at the Warhawk Museum. This year's event will honor the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during World War Two. The raid sent a message to Japan following their sneak attack on Pearl Harbor that America would never surrender its freedom. The roundup will be celebrating its twentieth year of honoring American heroes.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns

Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Burns
KIDO Talk Radio

How Dumb Does the Rest of the Country Think Idaho Is?

Lets start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named One Of Either The Best States For Tipping Or The Worst

Regardless of what state you're in, in America, it's common practice to tip 20% when you're at a restaurant. However, that's not always the way we tip. There can be several factors that come into play when tipping. How was your service? How was the food? How was the overall experience? Or, sometimes the state you're in can depend how good of a tipper you are.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

What Idaho’s New State Motto Should Be

Idaho's state motto is the Idaho motto was adopted back in 1891 as an element of the state seal. The motto is "Esto Perpetua" which is Latin for "It is Perpetual" The word 'perpetual' is defined from Oxford as "never ending or changing." A 1920s book called "History of Idaho:...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sightings#Idahoans#Mormon Crickets
KIDO Talk Radio

Here are the Richest Cities in America [stunning gallery]

In his piece, Boise Real Estate Market Overview 2022, Than Merrill, co-founder of FortuneBuilders, CT Homes, and Equity Street Capital, explained Boise's almost 5% housing market spike makes it one of the most desirable markets in the nation. Climbing faster than the majority of America's cities over the last decade,...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?

It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
KIDO Talk Radio

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Will Idaho Catch A Special Summer View of The Northern Lights?

Idahoans and residents of surrounding states could be in for a very special treat this evening and tomorrow night. Thanks to a series of geomagnetic storms, Idaho is among several states that will potentially have a summertime view of the Northern Lights. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy