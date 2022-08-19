Read full article on original website
whiteville-news.com
Kimberly Diane Wilson arrested and bookend into Detention Center
Whiteville, NC – On August 13, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy was on routine patrol on Lebanon Church Road, Whiteville, when he completed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Kimberly Diane Wilson, 42, of Chadbourn. The deputy searched the vehicle after Wilson gave consent. In a small pink backpack, the deputy located approximately forty-eight (48) empty small bags, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, three (3) bags containing twenty-two (22) small bags of heroin (12.9 grams), and an amount of cash. Wilson was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, felony Possession of Methamphetamine, felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $10,000.00 secured bond.
WECT
WPD arrests three, recovers several stolen firearms
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 19 that multiple arrests were made on Aug. 17 in relation to illegal firearm possession. Per the WPD, officers on patrol near Mears St. noticed two individuals attempting to flee the area. Officers were able to stop the individuals and discovered that both were in the possession of firearms.
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide On Southwind Court
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Southwind Court, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. No further details have been released.
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
foxwilmington.com
District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial
NEW HANOVER & PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) – It’s a busy job under the best of circumstances. But two-and-a-half years of disruptions to jury trials in North Carolina thanks to the pandemic created a backlog of homicide cases that District Attorney Ben David is doing his best to work through. At last count, between Pender and New Hanover Counties, there are 82 cases waiting to be tried involving people charged with killing someone else, be it though murder, involuntary manslaughter or vehicular homicide.
Alert canceled for 18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have canceled a missing-person alert for 18-year-old Cody McGirt of Lumberton. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Sunday evening that the alert had been canceled at the request of Lumberton Police. The agency sent out the alert for McGirt at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, saying he […]
NC family in disbelief after jury returns not guilty verdict in murder case
Wilmington, N.C. — The family of a murder victim is in disbelief after the man who they believe is responsible was found not guilty. 25-year-old Carlton Whitley was shot to death in 2015 in Wilmington outside the apartment complex he shared with his girlfriend and newborn daughter. Antonio Beatty...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from...
columbuscountynews.com
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
WECT
UPDATE: Victims identified in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The victims have been identified as Dennis Lamont Willis, 40, and Steven Jovan Barfield. Willis was killed in the shooting, while Barfield is in stable condition at...
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
columbuscountynews.com
Suspect Back in Jail After 85 Charges Dismissed
The suspect in five recent break-ins near Tabor City was released on parole in December after 85 previous charges were dismissed. James Stanley “Jimmy” Thompson, 52, of 120 Queen St., Tabor City, was arrested Aug. 6 on probation violations and other charges. In March 2021, Thompson was arrested...
WMBF
NCHP: 1-year-old hit by car, killed in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old has died after troopers said the child was hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called to the accident around 6:45 p.m. Thursday along East White Pond Road near Fairmont. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said the child darted into the...
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
WECT
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
WMBF
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a building fire late Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard, in the area of the Tidewater Condos, for a reported structure fire.
wpde.com
Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
