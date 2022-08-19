Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Elementary school recommends transgender reading for K-2 students
An elementary school principal in Minnesota went viral after she promoted transgender and gender identity reading material for students from kindergarten through second grade.
Blog post on teachers union website claims parents 'make it their job to undermine' teachers
A blog post on the American Federation of Teacher’s "Share My Lesson" website claims there are parents who "will make it their job to undermine" teachers. The post, written by Amber Chandler, discusses the many reasons people become teachers, but begins by explaining the challenges teachers face. Chandler, who...
Parents, here is your back-to-school checklist to combat wokeism at your child's school
Parents across the country are outraged at the blatant politicization of public education. The fervor began during COVID-19 lockdowns, as parents were able to get a peek behind the curtain and find out that schools were less focused on reading, writing, math, and science, and more focused on implementing critical race theory, teaching about gender fluidity, and teaching about the plethora of pronouns that young children now use.
Teachers in This State Will Get $125 Checks for Back-to-School Supplies
Educators in Georgia will get some much-deserved financial assistance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Private school says kindergartner can’t attend because of same-sex parents
A Louisiana private school won’t allow a student to attend this year after learning her parents are in a same-sex marriage.
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Slate
Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas teachers' viral TikTok dance videos share positive content for young people
Meet PB&J, as they're known on TikTok — or Miss Beall and Miss Johnson, as their fourth- and fifth-grade students have been calling them. Payton Beall (PB) and Taylor Johnson (J) are elementary school teachers in North Texas. They met in their mid-20s and became best friends. After they...
Slate
What’s the Best Way to Support My Child’s Teacher?
My twins are starting Kindergarten soon. As a parent new to “big kid school,” I am wondering: how do I forge good relationships with their elementary school teachers? What qualities, questions, practices do teachers appreciate from a parent? In other words, what do teachers want from a parent?
psychologytoday.com
What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?
Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
US News and World Report
Getting Ready for Kindergarten
Starting kindergarten is a momentous event for children and their parents. It can be exciting and scary – and often both at the same time. But there are lots of strategies to make the transition a smooth one. Here's some advice on what to expect and how to help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teacher goes viral with ‘Welcome to Kindergarten’ song—watch the video here
Chicago educator Dwayne Reed’s music video “Welcome to Kindergarten” is going viral—and proving once again that teachers are absolutely amazing. In the now viral Instagram video, Reed wears a bow tie, plays the guitar, and sings his kindergarten song in an empty classroom. He sweet voice...
Comments / 0