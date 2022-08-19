ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Parents, here is your back-to-school checklist to combat wokeism at your child's school

Parents across the country are outraged at the blatant politicization of public education. The fervor began during COVID-19 lockdowns, as parents were able to get a peek behind the curtain and find out that schools were less focused on reading, writing, math, and science, and more focused on implementing critical race theory, teaching about gender fluidity, and teaching about the plethora of pronouns that young children now use.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas Education
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
EDUCATION
Slate

Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parenting Teens#Drugs
Slate

What’s the Best Way to Support My Child’s Teacher?

My twins are starting Kindergarten soon. As a parent new to “big kid school,” I am wondering: how do I forge good relationships with their elementary school teachers? What qualities, questions, practices do teachers appreciate from a parent? In other words, what do teachers want from a parent?
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?

Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

Getting Ready for Kindergarten

Starting kindergarten is a momentous event for children and their parents. It can be exciting and scary – and often both at the same time. But there are lots of strategies to make the transition a smooth one. Here's some advice on what to expect and how to help...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion

Comments / 0

Community Policy